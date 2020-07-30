Trump’s Phone Rant to Senator Overheard on Speakerphone at D.C. Restaurant
HEAR ME NOW?
President Donald Trump was reportedly overheard speaking to Senator James Inhofe (R-OK) about Confederate monuments and “cancel culture” on Wednesday night while the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee was dining out at a restaurant. Inhofe, 85, put the commander-in-chief on speakerphone to better hear him as another patron of Trattoria Alberto recorded the call. The two discussed Anthony Tata, Trump’s embattled nominee for Under Secretary of Defense, and Robert E. Lee’s namesake on a military base: “We’re gonna keep the name of Robert E. Lee?” Trump asked. Inhofe replied, “Just trust me, I’ll make it happen,” and Trump replied, “I had about 95,000 positive retweets on that. That’s a lot.” He also reportedly ranted about “cancel culture.”