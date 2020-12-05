Trump’s Cruel Joke Was on Us, but He’s Just a Punchline Now

I don’t know about you, but I feel better. For a few days now. At first, I couldn’t figure out why. I was just lighter in my step. Whistling more.

Then I figured it out. I’m thinking about him less. He’s taking up far less space in my brain than he has for these past four years, years during which his stupid voice and his pasted-on hair and his orange makeup (historians will marvel that a society ever took seriously a man who pancakes that much orange stuff on his face every morning) and his laughably long ties to “hide” his laughably Brobdingnagian girth, to say nothing of his 25,000 lies and 35,000 assaults on democracy, have pressed down on my brain like some Medieval instrument of torture in the Tower of London. There were times when it honestly hurt.

He almost never left. I didn’t say never. There were moments of joy with my daughter, or laughter at a really funny comedy, or tears of nostalgia as I discovered some new-old YouTube video of some rare live performance of a song I loved when I was 20. But most of the time, most waking hours of most days, I would escape into thinking about tax policy or the Battle of Stalingrad or the chords to “Starman,” and then, every 40 seconds or so…Trump, Trump Trump, Trump.