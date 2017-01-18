Trump’s D.C. Hotel Bans Media for Inauguration

The Trump International Hotel in Washington has banned the press from its premises during the inauguration week, Politico reported on Wednesday. “Media is not allowed in this week in respect of the privacy of our guests,” a hotel official told the D.C. outlet after one of its reporters attempted to enter the hotel and was turned away. Such a ban might run afoul of Trump’s lease with the federal government to use the Old Post Office building. According to the agreement, the public is allowed to access the historic building, “subject to... reasonable rules and time restrictions,” unless there is a “risk to public safety.” Additionally, D.C. legal code prohibits hotels from denying “the full and equal enjoyment” of its facilities to people based on “source of income.”
