President Donald Trump has appointed his personal lawyer Alina Habba as the new interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Announcing the news in a Truth Social post on Monday morning, the president said: “It is with great pleasure that I am announcing Alina Habba, Esq., who is currently serving as Counselor to the President, and has represented me for a long time, will be our interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, her Home State, effective immediately!”

Trump Appoints His Personal Lawyer Alina Habba As DA For New Jersey Truth Social

Habba, a Trump loyalist who has vowed to help the president “save America,” first met him in 2019 and soon became part of his legal counsel as cases against him began to stack up.

After proving herself as a loyal attack dog and valued mouthpiece for the president, she later joined Trump’s campaign team before the 2024 election and was appointed counselor to the president following his return to the White House.

“Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both “Fair and Just” for the wonderful people of New Jersey,” Trump wrote of her appointment as interim U.S. attorney.

In recent weeks Habba has courted controversy by suggesting that military veterans who lost their jobs due to spending cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency “were not fit to have a job at this moment.”

Once tipped to be Trump’s pick for attorney general, Habba celebrated her new appointment with a post on X in which she shared a screenshot of the announcement and said: “Time to make New Jersey great again! LET’S ROLL.”

Habba is the first senior official to depart Trump’s White House. Trump also announced a new role for the man who currently holds Habba’s new job.

“Additionally, John Giordano, who has done a terrific job as the interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, will now be nominated as the new Ambassador to Namibia!” he wrote. “Congratulations to Alina and John!”

Giordino had only been in his position for three weeks after being appointed by Attorney General Pam Bondi on March 3.