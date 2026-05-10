Trump’s Disgraced Border Goon Threatens to Go Rogue

Ousted Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino is threatening to start his own mass deportation operation as he rages against his old bosses.

Bovino, who resigned under a cloud in March, has spent weeks publicly bashing the Department of Homeland Security’s new approach to immigration enforcement since he left, suggesting they’ve gone soft and retreated from their mass deportation plans.

In his latest missive, posted on X, he fumed over claims of “illegal aliens” getting free healthcare in Oklahoma.

“I’m in Oklahoma right now and just saw this: nearly 10% of the HIV patients at OSU’s clinic are illegal aliens getting free treatment on the federal dime,” he wrote, linking to a report from a far-right news site that cites an anonymous whistleblower to make the claim.

X/Gregory Bovino

“Who’s paying for this? The same people shielding them from ICE feel great about it, but don’t lose any sleep spending our money on a net loss for the country,” Bovino said.

“Maybe I should spread my wings and help a few of them self-deport,” he added.

Bovino was the face of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown until two Minneapolis residents were shot and killed by federal immigration agents in two separate incidents.

An insider at the Department of Homeland Security said Bovino had “chosen to jump before he’s pushed,” when he resigned.

Once clear of DHS, Bovino dumped on the Trump administration, saying “When things get a little too dicey, it seems that some cut and run.”

He accused Trump, 79, and his team, of being too poll focused, and not willing to support mass deportations and in-your-face tactics like the ones he had employed in Minneapolis.

He also defended his tenure, saying, “No ICE or Border Patrol were killed, and very, very few civilian casualties took place.”

Bovino was skewered online during his tenure for his long black trench coat, reminiscent of Nazi SS attire, and he didn’t help himself when he boosted the online writing of an anonymous neo-Nazi.

Bovino’s claims about OSU attracted a lot of criticism on X, with users calling him out for being short-sighted.

“If you can’t understand why keeping levels of a commuicable [sic] and fatal virus down in our country because you’re so xenophobic, it’s very good you now have zero power,” one wrote.

In his replies to X users, Bovino doubled down.

X/Gregory Bovino

“Got just the solution to that at a fraction of the cost to the taxpayer, including folks like you who would rather have a low skilled, America hating illegal alien costing you money. It’s called mass deportations. No illegal aliens with AIDs equals no cost to taxpayer,” he wrote.

According to an OSU Medicine webpage about their HIV services, university clinics are for “all persons living with HIV or AIDS in eastern Oklahoma.” The clinics operate on a sliding scale and the university says “no one is denied care or services based on the inability to pay.”