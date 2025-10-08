Politics

Trump’s Drug Overhaul Set to Line Relative’s Pockets

GOT THAT CONNECT

A firm that stands to reap huge profits from the MAGA administration’s prospective overhaul of pharma sales has a top member of the Trump clan on its board.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media after walking off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump was returning from a celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. allegedly stands to reap handsome profits from his dad’s radical overhaul of the way consumers purchase pharmaceutical drugs.

BlinkRx, a company specializing in the online order and delivery of prescription drugs, appointed the younger member of the Trump clan to its board earlier in February, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Given its business model, BlinkRx is one of a number of companies set to benefit from the MAGA administration’s mounting push for pharmaceutical manufacturers to begin selling drugs directly to patients, rather than through middlemen otherwise known as “pharmacy benefit managers,” the newspaper adds.

Donald Trump Jr., son of former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Donald Trump Jr. is on the board of a company that stands to benefit from MAGA's overhaul of drug sales. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“BlinkRx is one of many companies in the marketplace that provide these kinds of services to manufacturers,” Adam J. Fein, president of Drugs Channels Institute, which studies the industry, told the WSJ. “What is different is Trump’s son is on the board.”

Beyond his board position, Trump Jr. is also a partner with investment group 1789 Capital, which raised an estimated $140 million for BlinkRx last June.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 12, 2025, in Washington, DC, alongside National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Mehmet Oz, Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (C) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Martin Makary.
Trump urged pharma companies last week to begin selling their drugs directly to patients via companies like the one with his son on the board. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Part of the Trump administration’s overhaul will apparently be facilitated through TrumpRx, a new government website slated for launch sometime early next year, which will funnel patients to direct-sale sites run by companies like BlinkRx.

The WSJ reports that several days before TrumpRx was announced, an employee of the younger Trump’s firm told one drug manufacturer their firm may well take a hand in administering the website on behalf of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

It comes ahead of a “Future of Pharmaceuticals” summit, slated for early December at the Four Seasons hotel in Georgetown, between the nation’s top pharmaceutical manufacturers and members of the Trump administration involved in regulatory oversight of the pharmaceutical industry.

The WSJ reports Trump Jr’s firms, BlinkRx and 1789 Capital, will host that summit, which may feature “small group” meetings with top MAGA officials like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Industry giants like Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Amgen are understood to have been among the companies invited to attend.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and BlinkRx for comment on this story. In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, a Trump spokesperson denied any suggestion that BlinkRx has received favorable treatment from the MAGA administration. “As long as drugmakers deliver cost savings for American patients through TrumpRx, how they do so is irrelevant,” they said. Trump Jr meanwhile described the newspaper’s reporting as an “innuendo smear.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now