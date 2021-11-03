Trump’s Election Lies Caused My Double Heart Attack, Voting Official Alleges in Lawsuit
RUSH OF BLOOD
The supervisor of a Pennsylvania voting-machine warehouse has sued Donald Trump, alleging that the former president’s 2020 election lies stressed him out so badly that he had two heart attacks. Politico reports that James Savage—a voting-machine warehouse custodian in Delaware County—has filed a lawsuit against Trump and some of his top advisers that accuses them of falsely alleging that he switched up as many as 50,000 votes from Trump to Joe Biden. In the lawsuit, Savage’s attorneys accept that Trump never named him publicly, but claim he was identified by his job. “It was obvious there was only one person who was being accused of election fraud by all of the Defendants herein,” the complaint reads. It goes on to say that the false allegations against him led “to threats of physical violence, and caus[ed] Plaintiff to suffer inter alia two (2) heart attacks.” Neither Trump nor the other defendants—that include Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis—have responded to the lawsuit as of Wednesday.