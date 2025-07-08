A memo from the Justice Department and the FBI saying there is no evidence that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was murdered or had a “client list” for blackmail “doesn’t smell right,” Anthony Scaramucci said on The Daily Beast Podcast.

The former Trump White House Communications Director told host Joanna Coles that while he wasn’t sold on the idea of a “client list,” Epstein did keep compromising material on powerful friends.

“I’m not a big conspiracy theorist, but this doesn’t smell right to me,” Scaramucci said, before delving into the circumstances of Epstein’s death.

“The tape gets erased, the two guards walk away, and then all of a sudden he commits suicide, but he has to do it in a way where it’s a lateral suicide,” Scaramucci said. “He can’t hang himself, has nothing to hang on, so he chokes himself at the end of his bed to commit suicide. OK, all right. I’ll buy that. Let’s say that that’s legit and the guards disappeared and there’s no tape of the incident.”

But Epstein “had lot of dirt on a lot of people,” according to Scaramucci. “He was probably ready to talk.”

From left, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Scaramucci agreed with the FBI and DOJ that there wasn’t a “client list” per se, but a better question would be whether there was a “social list and a friend list that Jeff Epstein had where he also had kompromat on those people.

“Because we do know from the two criminal investigations of Jeff Epstein that he had a lot of tapes,” Scaramucci continued. “He had a lot of tapes of people doing things on his island and other places where he lived that were nefarious.”

“So I think it’s a parsing of words,” he explained.

The Justice Department and the FBI concluded there was no evidence that Epstein was murdered. HANDOUT/REUTERS

Scaramucci also knocked the Trump administration for the timing of the memo: the Sunday during a holiday weekend.

“Come on, guys,” he said. “They’re doing that for a reason, you know. Come on.”

When asked if the memo was issued to “protect” Donald Trump, Scaramucci said he didn’t know.

“I don’t want to be that guy,” he said. “I’m not [FBI Director Dan] Bongino where I’m speaking into a microphone declaring that he has a client list and he’s a total scumbag, and then I get an important role and then I declare he’s not. I don’t know the answer. I’m not privy enough to the information. So I’m not saying Trump is implicated or not.”

Also on the podcast, Scaramucci—who previously detailed why Democrats should try to woo Elon Musk back to their party—explained what may come of his so-called America Party.

Musk has floated an "America Party" after his acrimonious split from Trump. Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whereas figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance won’t be able to “manifest the movement that Trump has created,” Musk should not be underestimated, according to Scaramucci.

“Where will Musk be in that fight? I don’t know. But Musk is a very smart guy, and he’s a very resourceful guy. And Musk is an engineer. These guys are not engineers,” Scaramucci said of the men in Trump’s White House. “They’re politicians. And politicians don’t think the way engineers think. And Musk will be 17 chess moves ahead of them.”