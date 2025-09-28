Trump’s Ex-Fixer Michael Cohen: Comey ‘Committed a Crime’

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, left an MSNBC panel slackjawed with his surety that James Comey had committed a crime—and would soon be serving time for it.

The lawyer spoke on The Weekend: Primetime Saturday, and used his own experiences with a “weaponized DOJ” to push the idea that Comey would be found guilty.

Cohen assured the panel that the DOJ would have a wealth of intel at their fingertips, and only had to find “that one” document to prove Comey’s alleged crimes.

“Who’s seen a single document that’s in the possession right now of the DOJ? The answer is nobody. Who has the crystal ball? Still nobody,” Cohen said of the popular belief that Comey will get off scot-free.

He later added, “I will tell you from my own investigation... I’ve learned that Comey was actually very much involved in the Russia investigation in a very negative way.”

Former FBI director Comey was indicted for obstructing a congressional investigation and making false statements Thursday, and could face five years behind bars if convicted.

The attorney said that his own investigation into Russiagate didn't leave Comey in a good light. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of the odds of a conviction happening, Cohen said, “And chances are this DOJ has every single email, every text message, every communication. I believe likely he will be found guilty.

“I believe likely he committed a crime. I don’t know what that crime is, but there are hundreds of thousands of documents, and the government has each and every one of them. All they need to find is that one.”

Cryptically, he then added, “And remember, James Comey was the head of the FBI. He was so used to punching down. Well now, we have the FBI that’s going to be punching up.”

Cohen had his own experience with the DOJ in 2018, when he pled guilty for making hush payments to models Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal while working as a fixer for Trump’s campaign.

“I’ve been through this system. I know better than anybody what a weaponized DOJ looks like and feels like. It is insurmountable,” he said of the department’s power.

Cohen himself pled guilty to the DOJ in 2018, and called the body 'insurmountable.' Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

“Didn’t you actually break the law, though? With Stormy Daniels and the payment?” host Elise Jordan pointed out.

“Well, it was a campaign finance violation,” Cohen reasoned, adding that he “pled under some very extreme circumstances.”

Outlining how the DOJ had him between a rock and a hard place at the time, Cohen didn’t believe that Comey would fare any better.