Trump’s Failed Assassin Learns His Fate

A Texas man was arrested on assault charges on Tuesday after getting in a brawl with schoolchildren who were peacefully protesting against President Trump’s ICE goons. Chad Michael Watts, 45, allegedly exited his vehicle and confronted a female high school student Monday at Moe and Gene Johnson High School in Buda, Texas, during a school walkout. After exchanging words, punches followed, and Watts shoved the girl to the ground. As video of the incident shows, shared by CBS Austin, Watts was then almost immediately swarmed by a sea of high schoolers, who punched and tackled him as he tried to return to his truck. Multiple videos show Watts holding what appears to be a red hat while he verbally confronted students. The next day, he was booked by the Buda Police Department on two charges of assault causing bodily harm, according to jail records. After an investigation, Buda police “determined that Watts was the primary aggressor in the physical altercation.” Both the high school girl and Watts sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention. “No matter one’s political views, an adult bears a clear responsibility to exercise restraint, especially in the presence of children,” the Hays County DA said.
The man convicted of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump as he golfed in Florida has been sentenced to life in prison. Ryan Wesley Routh, 59, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted last fall on five federal counts for the attempted assassination, which came roughly a month before the 2024 presidential election. Secret Service agents thwarted the plot after spotting Routh with a firearm at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach before any shots were fired. At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, Routh asked for what he called a “just punishment,” seeking a 27-year sentence. The judge formally concluded the case after federal prosecutors pushed for a life sentence. According to The Hill, Routh remained silent as the sentence was read and was seen smiling as he exited the courtroom. His demeanor contrasted with earlier court appearances — during his September conviction, when Routh attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen, prompting a dramatic exit, leaving his children pleading with him.
Calgary-born popstar Tate McRae seems to have ditched her home country in favor of the United States. In a new commercial for the Olympics that doubles as an ad for her new music, she’s on her way to support the USA at the Olympics. Donning a stunning red ski suit, the singer consults an owl on a snowcapped mountain to find out which way she should go to meet up with Team USA and then attend the Super Bowl. “It’s the weekend with America’s best skating for gold, and Lindsey Vonn’s epic comeback. Then back to the States for the big game,” the singer states while promo videos of the events flash on screen. The owl refuses to answer her, so she decides to make the journey on her own as her new song “Nobody’s Girl” plays in the background. The cheeky ad had many Canadians disappointed at the pop star’s changing allegiance, with a radio show host asking pointedly, “Do they not have an American who could be in that ad?” However, others weren’t as critical, “Tate mcrae doing promo for the super bowl and the winter olympics. oh the canadian princess of pop is here,” a fan said on X.
An ice sculpture disqualified from the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Minneapolis for protesting against ICE has been rebuilt elsewhere in Minnesota. Team USA and their piece, “A Call to Arms,” were axed from last month’s competition for subtly using American Sign Language to spell “ICE Out.” Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce president Robin Anthony-Evenson said at the time the entry “did not comply with the rules,” because “teams must adhere to their original submitted sketch” and “respect cultural and social values, and avoid offensive, controversial, political, or inappropriate themes.” Around the same time, a sculpture in the Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition at the Vulcan Snow Park was modified to remove a whistle and a message saying “ICE OUT MN.” The two teams of artists have since united to create a new design on private land in Lake of the Isles, incorporating elements of both works. The human face includes a panel over its mouth, suggesting it has been censored. One member of the newly-formed team, Heather Friedli, said, “The community takes care of itself, the community said yes, right? And so we’re on a private location (and have) freedom of speech.”
NBC Sports has called up sports journalist Mary Carillo to cover the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremonies in place of Today host Savannah Guthrie, the network announced Wednesday. Savannah is currently focusing on the Feb. 1 disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who is believed to have been kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona home. Savannah, 54, was set to co-host Friday’s opening ceremonies in Milan, Italy, with Terry Gannon. “Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support,” said executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production Molly Solomon in a statement, adding, “Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller.” Carillo is a seasoned sports journalist who has covered 17 Olympics, including 14 for NBC. She will cover the games as an on-air host alongside Olympic snowboarder Shaun White following her stint at the opening ceremonies.
The son of hip-hop legend Lil Jon has been reported missing in Georgia. The Milton County Police Department issued a missing person report for the “Turn Down for What” rapper’s 27-year-old son, Nathan Smith, in a Tuesday Facebook post. Smith, who performs under the moniker DJ Young Slade, was last seen on Tuesday morning running shoeless out of his house, according to the report. The report also says he could be “disoriented and in need of assistance.” He is described as having brown eyes, short black hair, a height of 5′9″, and a weight of 150 lbs. Smith was born in 2004 to Natasha Smith and Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan Smith. A rep for Lil Jon told People Magazine, “The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you.” Nathan Smith has been pursuing his own music career in the Atlanta scene. His last single, “Feels,” was released in March of 2025.
Saturday Night Live’s across-the-pond iteration announced its inaugural class. Eleven comedians have been named to join SNL UK, which will operate under the same premise as the US show but be tailored for British sensibilities. The newest cast members include the “freshest voices we have,” according to the lead producer of the new show, James Longman. The cast members, first reported by Deadline, are Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young. Longman gave the 11 new cast members a glowing review, adding in a statement, “The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world.” Lorne Michaels, the storied media exec who created SNL in 1975 and has led it ever since, will serve as Executive Producer for its UK edition. The plan to continue the show’s legacy abroad was announced in April 2025 and will air its first episode on March 21 of this year.
For over a century, scientists have puzzled over why the Green River appears to flow “uphill” through the Uinta Mountains in Utah before eventually joining the Colorado River. A new study suggests the answer lies deep beneath the Earth’s surface. A team of geologists led by Adam Smith of the University of Glasgow reports that the river didn’t actually reverse direction; instead, the land beneath it moved. According to the study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research, the root of the Uinta Mountains became unusually dense over millions of years. That extra weight caused part of the mountain’s deep lithospheric root to slowly sink downward into the mantle, pulling the surface of the region lower with it. When the dense root finally detached around two to five million years ago, the mountains began to rise again, but by then, the river had already locked in its seemingly downward course. The result is an optical illusion: a river that looks like it flows uphill, even though gravity was working the same way all along.
The Last of Us has a new actor joining its ranks. Showrunners are recasting the character of Manny after Danny Ramirez’s exit. The actor had to bow out due to unspecified scheduling conflicts. The post-apocalyptic drama planned to feature the character Manny more prominently moving forward. Jorge Lendeborg Jr., best known for his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to replace Ramirez as the character takes on a more central role. The rest of the cast, including Bella Ramsay’s Ellie, remains unchanged. The series follows a society devastated by infections that have turned everyone into the show’s equivalent of zombies, based on a 2013 video game of the same name. The show has been running since 2023 and is currently entering its third season, with some speculating will be its last. HBO president Casey Bloys told Deadline when asked about its end after the forthcoming season, “It certainly seems that way, but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners. So you can ask them.”
Channing Tatum has shown off grim X-rays that detail a mystery shoulder injury he has sustained. The actor revealed he had undergone surgery for a separated shoulder, posting a black-and-white photo from a hospital bed on Instagram. Wearing a hospital cap and gown, he framed the moment as another test. “Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it,” he wrote. Support quickly followed in the comments, including from his girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, who wrote, “Big bad wolf 🤍 we got disss.” Further details came through a series of Instagram Stories. In one image, an X-ray of his upper arm and shoulder showed two broken bones. “Separated shoulder,” he wrote. A follow-up image revealed the aftermath of surgery, with a large screw now holding the bones in place. “Screwed shoulder. Yay,” he captioned the post-surgery scan. The actor did not say how the injury happened, though he is known for performing many of his own stunts. He has previously said he was injured while filming Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December 2026.