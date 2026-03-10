Trump’s Favorite Attorney Leaves Husband for Mar-a-Lago Scene

President Donald Trump’s favorite lawyer, Alina Habba, left her husband to focus on the MAGAverse.

Habba, Trump’s former personal attorney, divorced her millionaire husband, Gregg Reuben, last month and purchased a home close to Mar-a-Lago, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, citing documents from the New Jersey Superior Court.

A source close to Habba, 41, told the outlet that she is “a star in her own right” and Reuben, 53, “wasn’t political,” adding that it was “hard to live in that shadow.”

Sources familiar with their relationship informed the outlet that they had separated last year, but their divorce was amicable and quickly settled.

Reuben supported his wife as she was sworn into a position she would later be serving in unlawfully. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Habba, 41, has two children from her first marriage to Matthew Eyet, whom she divorced just one year before she married Reuben, 53, on Dec. 31, 2020. She and Reuben had no children together throughout their five-year marriage.

Reuben, a Harvard Business School graduate, is the millionaire founder and CEO of Centerpark, a New York City-based parking management firm, and a chair on the U.S. Department of Transportation board.

Habba was sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, only to resign from the position months later. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The president’s former counselor served a brief tenure as the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey last year, but the chief U.S. district judge, Matthew W. Brann, ruled that she had been unlawfully serving past her 120-day term without Senate confirmation.

On Dec. 1, a three-judge panel upheld the ruling and disqualified her from the position. A week later, she resigned from the position, though Attorney General Pam Bondi announced she “will be continuing with the Department of Justice as Senior Advisor to the Attorney General for U.S. Attorneys” in a post on X.

Habba's appointment by Bondi was ruled unlawful by a federal judge. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The MAGA devotee has been desperate to return to her old post; however, as Bondi’s DOJ has asked a federal appeals court to reconsider the December ruling.

In an appearance on Newsmax on Monday, Habba embarrassed herself by confusing former baseball star Reggie Jackson with the late civil rights leader, Rev. Jesse Jackson, in an attempt to criticize the former vice president and Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris.

“If you look at Kamala Harris’s comments of desperation at Reggie Jackson’s funeral, and she didn’t even know him, if you look at this, they’re reaching so far,” she said.

Habba’s statement failed on multiple levels. Not only is the baseball player Jackson still alive, but Harris did know Rev. Jackson, having appeared with him at public events several times.

The MAGA devotee is an avid supporter of her former client. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The New Jersey native represented Trump in a number of high-profile cases, including the defamation lawsuit he lost to E. Jean Carroll, which resulted in an $83.3 million award to the New York writer.