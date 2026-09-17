Trump’s Favorite CNN Star Reveals President’s New All-Time Low

President Donald Trump has hit a new low, and not just for him—but for any U.S. president.

Trump, 80, swept to power by ripping into Joe Biden’s economy, promising to rein in spending and put more money in every American’s wallet.

That promise is going historically badly, CNN data guru Harry Enten revealed Thursday, with the president’s efforts to deal with inflation turning into such a car crash that his approval on the matter has sunk not only to a personal low, but to an all-time low for any president in U.S. history.

Trump is taking a beating on the economy. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“Donald Trump won a second term in office because of inflation,” Enten said on NewsCentral. “He was more trusted on inflation than Kamala Harris. Well, I want to congratulate Donald Trump, the president of the United States, because he is breaking records.

“He is literally breaking records. Yesterday, the Marquette University Law School poll came out. And take a look here: Trump’s worst net approval rating on inflation: minus 61 points. Sixty-one points underwater.

“That is the worst that Donald Trump has ever polled on inflation. And not only is it the worst that Donald Trump has ever polled on inflation, it is the worst that any president ever has polled on inflation. This is literally the worst net approval rating on inflation for any president. It is truly record-breaking.”

The midterms are less than two months away. Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Enten then clapped. “Congratulations, President Trump, you’re breaking records, but perhaps not in the way that you wish to.”

He added that Trump’s position “is worse than any poll he has ever had himself, with this minus 61 points. Literally the worst of all time.”

Enten’s evisceration of Trump comes after the octogenarian praised the numbers guy.

In a Truth Social post attacking CNN in August, Trump added a caveat.

“The best person on CNN is Pollster Harry Enten, because he was willing to show that Donald J. Trump is six times more popular than Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, or any other President,” he swooned. “He’s got Credibility (Don’t fire him!).”

It did Trump no good on Thursday’s show, as Enten kept the bad news coming, revealing it isn’t just Marquette giving him bad numbers.

“There was also a Fox News poll that came out, and I guess it sort of had better news for the president of the United States,” he said. “He’s only 50 points underwater in the Fox News poll. And while that is not as bad as the minus 61 points, it’s literally worse than any president before President Trump came into office.”

It comes as Trump and Republicans scramble to drum up votes with less than 47 days to go until the midterm elections. They are expected to be a referendum on the president.

Enten also highlighted another brutally telling finding by averaging the results of both the Fox and Marquette polls and breaking them down by party. Every single one came out negative. Even among Republicans.

“Trump’s net approval on inflation among Democrats, 95 points underwater,” he said. “That’s uniformity, basically. Independents, 74—I mean, come on, what are we talking about here? And among Republicans, even Republicans have turned against the president of the United States on inflation, minus four points.”

Kevin Warsh, Trump’s pick for Fed chair, did the opposite of what the president wants this week. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The CNN segment follows the Federal Reserve’s unanimous vote to raise interest rates this week, despite Trump demanding since his return to office that they be cut.

In a bitter blow to Trump, Kevin Warsh, the man he appointed as Fed chair under the expectation that he would lower rates, said: “The plain fact is that inflation is too high and has been for too long.”