Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Strikes Deal to Provide Records in Jan. 6 Probe, Report Says
SPILL IT
Donald Trump’s former chief of staff has reportedly been providing records to the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and is due to appear for an initial deposition, CNN reports. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) was quoted as telling the news outlet. Thompson went on to say Meadows “has produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition.” Meadows’ lawyer is said to have also confirmed to CNN that an agreement had been reached between the two sides, though he said there are still discussions about exactly what kind of information the committee wants, and whether that information is protected by executive privilege. It also remains unclear if Meadows is truly cooperating. A source familiar with the matter seemed to suggest in comments to CNN that the former chief of staff is still holding back. “It’s not incorrect to say he has cooperated to some extent, but he hasn’t completely fulfilled his obligation and we need to see what happens. But Meadows doesn’t want to be held in contempt,” the source said. Meadows defied a subpoena in the probe earlier this month.