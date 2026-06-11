Trump’s Event Disaster Deepens With Embarrassing New Exodus

American states are dropping out of Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair.”

The plan had been for every state to have pavilions on the National Mall, decked out to represent different people and cultures from around the U.S. as part of this summer’s celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

That dream has started to crumble now, after three states dropped out and with one still on the fence, citing a combination of costs and fears that the two-week D.C. festival would be overly partisan.

Preparations are underway on the National Mall. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Democratic Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has raised concerns about partisanship at America 250, and CNN reports that her state cited it as a reason for pulling out.

“The State of Oregon will not be participating in the Great American State Fair due to both the cost of participating in the Fair and growing concerns that the event in Washington D.C. is shaping up to be a more partisan affair than originally presented,” said spokesperson Luke Harkin.

Washington and North Carolina have also told CNN they will not take part the event starting June 25, while Pennsylvania has yet to confirm.

Pavilions are going up for the states to showcase their people and culture. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

A Freedom 250 spokesperson told CNN that plans were still being “actively finalized” but said that all states would be represented, whether or not they provided input.

“What we can say is that every state’s story will be told in a way that’s authentic to its people, history, and culture,” they said, adding, “Whether represented by a governor’s office, a tourism board, or a beloved state company or organization, every community will be celebrated.”

Workers add a gold finish to statues in Freedom Plaza near the White House, ahead of America 250, in Washington, D.C. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

It follows on the heels of a concert scheduled to open the event being pulled.

Six of the nine artists pulled out just days after the announcement with some also citing fears of partisanship.

Bret Michaels pulled out of the event. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Among them were the likes of rocker Bret Michaels and country singer Martina McBride, with the former writing on Instagram, “Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of.

“Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable.”

The UFC event will take place on the White House South Lawn. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Rockers Morris Day and The Time offered a little less, with Day saying on the same platform, “Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the ‘GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR.’” A red no-entry sign accompanied the messaging, while adding in the comments, “It’s A No For Me😎.”

The Trump-founded 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization was created via a 2025 executive order, CBS News reported.

Nothing says freedom like a punch in the head. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The president has been a specter over the nation’s birthday, which also roughly coincides with his own 80th, and has left a MAGA footprint on the proceedings.

Chief among them is the upcoming White House UFC event, which will feature a card of fights on the South Lawn of the People’s House.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Freedom 250 for comment.