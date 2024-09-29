Donald Trump’s Stomach-Churning Game Day Dinner Order Is Revealed
TOTALLY SUSTAINABLE
Donald Trump arrived at the University of Alabama’s campus with an empty stomach Saturday for its primetime bout with Georgia. The former president, who was invited to attend the game by a petroleum executive and watched from a suite, ordered two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches with cheese from McDonald’s, stadium hotdogs, Domino’s pizza, and Diet Coke as his dinner, reported AL.com. It’s not clear if Trump, 78, actually put down everything in that stomach-churning order, but his penchant for junk food is well documented. Perhaps the most infamous instance of Trump’s love for fast food came in 2019 when he—coincidentally, also in the presence of elite college football players—ordered a massive spread of McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and pizza to serve to Clemson University athletes after they won a national championship. Two years earlier, a book penned by his ex-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski revealed Trump’s typical McDonald’s order included “two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted”—a haul that tallies up to a whopping 2,400 calories.