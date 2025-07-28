President Trump has packed his faithful supply of hand make-up for his trip to Scotland.

Photographs of Trump meeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday reveal the persistent bruising on his right hand continues to be covered with heavy concealer.

The president was announcing a trade deal between the U.S. and Europe when cameras panned to his hand.

Spotted. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The White House referred the Daily Beast to a July 17 medical report that diagnosed the president with chronic venous insufficiency, saying it was a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.

The White House also referred to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s remarks that, “The president remains in excellent health.”

The bruising on his hand was particularly visible as the president spoke to the media on the South Lawn on the White House on Friday before he departed for Scotland on Marine One.

Make-up covers the back of the right hand of U.S. President Donald Trump as he meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the announcement of a trade deal between the U.S. and EU, in Turnberry, Scotland. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump's hand make-up was clearly visible. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The mysterious ailment on Trump’s hand made news in February when the large bruise was noticed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the White House. It has become a talking point ever since.

It was also spotted last Thursday during Trump’s visit to the Federal Reserve headquarters on Thursday.

The bruise was later explained as being a byproduct of hand-shaking by the White House.

Donald Trump, with bruised hand, speaks to the media on Friday before heading to Scotland. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

Leavitt told the Daily Beast earlier this month that Trump is “a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.”

Last week, Leavitt produced a letter from the White House physician to address the issue of Trump’s swelling and bruising, confirming Trump had been seen for a check-up.

The “comprehensive examination” of the 79-year-old concluded he had Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), which occurs when the veins cannot manage blood flow well, making it hard for the blood to return to the heart.

Physician Sean Barbabella said in his report, “Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

He added, “This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy.”