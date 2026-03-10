Trump’s Hotel Restaurants Busted for Truly Gross Health Violations

Inspectors recently visited the Trump International Hotel in Chicago, and the results are raising eyebrows.

According to a December 2025 inspection report, wastewater was pooling on the main kitchen floor as multiple prep sinks drained, and a dishwasher was failing to properly sanitize dishes and utensils.

Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Inspectors also noted small flies in the rooftop restaurant’s bar and dish area, debris in prep coolers, and a cracked ice machine lid.

“Observed more than 10 small flies throughout bar area and 3 small flies in dish area. Instructed manager to service all areas affected by pests,” one part of the report read.

According to the report, the employee bathroom was also not stocked with handsoap.

Meanwhile, inspectors observed multiple food handlers at the Trump International Hotel preparing and handling food without wearing gloves, including assembling sushi toppings and handling burger buns.

Citations were issued on December 17, and hotel management was directed to address the issues. When inspectors returned on December 23, both kitchen areas met health standards, though the ice machine lid still needed replacement.

Other parts of the hotel, including a banquet room and lounge, were deemed compliant.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.

It is not the first time a Trump-owned business has run into trouble with health inspectors.

At Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York, a November inspection uncovered a range of problems, including rodents, insects, dirty surfaces, poorly maintained rooms, and insufficient lighting and ventilation, according to state health records first reported by NOTUS.

Meanwhile, in May 2025, New Jersey officials flagged Trump’s Bedminster golf course for 18 health code violations.

The course manager at the time called the inspection a “politically motivated attack.” Following coverage by Forbes, inspectors returned to the site and raised the club’s score from 32 out of 100 to 86.

In 2024, a judge determined that the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago violated environmental laws designed to protect wildlife in the Chicago River.

The ruling came after then-Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan sued, alleging that the building’s cooling intake system pulled so strongly from the river that it trapped and killed thousands of fish.

At the time, the Trump Organization pushed back, calling the lawsuit unfair. “One can only conclude that this decision was motivated by politics,” the organization told The Chicago Tribune.

Despite that defense, Cook County Circuit Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson held Trump Tower responsible on all counts, stating it “committed a continuing public nuisance through a series of failures to comply with state and federal law dating back to 2008.”