White House chief of staff Susie Wiles sat down for her first interview since President Donald Trump took office and shared some details about her working relationship with him.

In exclusive clips of Lara Trump’s Fox News show My View with Lara Trump obtained by the Daily Mail, the “ice maiden,” as she has been dubbed by Trump, recalled “the toughest thing” she ever had to tell the president.

“Coming to him after the 2020 election in ‘21 and telling him what he thought was the circumstance, wasn’t, which is how I got into all this,” she said.

She added: “He said, ‘Well, can you fix it?’ But he’s such a resilient person and he’s seen so much, it’s very hard to surprise him.”

Wiles has already lasted eight years in Trump’s inner circle, surviving his 2020 election loss, which led him to firing members of his administration who questioned his claims of election fraud.

Throughout the years, she has managed to become one of the president’s closest aides and co-managed his 2024 campaign.

Wiles, 67, tends to work quietly behind the scenes to keep “the trains on the tracks,” she said, and is widely credited with helping secure Trump’s second win.

“I see my job as just sort of keeping the trains on the tracks and running on time here, so that the subject matter experts, and particularly the president and the vice president, can do what they need to do to fix the country,” she said.

Asked by the president’s daughter-in-law what her goals for the White House were for the upcoming four years, Wiles emphasized trade conversations, trying to “settle a war,” and “peace in the world.”

“These are heady, big things that are important not for now, but for the future,” Wiles said. “Rebuilding the American economy. Getting all these criminals out of our country. Peace in the world.”

Just over two months into the second Trump administration, Wiles already has her hands full.

This week alone saw the leak of confidential Signal messages among top officials about a military strike, and Wiles had her own Venmo friends list exposed.

“If you are in Trumpworld, you are hyper competitive. You want to win,” Wiles said.

“You want people to think what you think and believe what you believe, and mold the country in the way you think best for us, but also for our kids and our grandkids.”

Wiles’ full interview with Lara Trump will air Saturday evening at 9 p.m. on Fox News.