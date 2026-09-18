Trumpland

Trump’s Inner Circle Busted Flashing Ultra-Expensive Watches

ON TRUMP’S WATCH

It’s the richest administration in history but not everyone can afford the ultimate status symbol.

Sarah-Jane Collins
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he hosts 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams, who saved a child off the coast of Santa Cruz, California, last month, Nathaniel Rai, the child saved by Williams, and Nathaniel's family members in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

An impossible-to-obtain, eye-wateringly expensive Rolex has become the status symbol of choice in the Trump White House.

The custom timepieces are the ultimate marker of inner-circle status and are worn by precious few members of President Donald Trump’s coterie, Vanity Fair reports.

Known as the ‘White House Rolex,’ the watch is coveted because of its scarcity and expense.

TETERBORO, NEW JERSEY - JULY 13: Businessman and former Senior Advisor to the President Doanld Trump Jared Kushner (L) and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff chat on the tarmac on before First lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump on July 13, 2025 in Teterboro, New Jersey, They will join FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other guests while watching the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. This is the first time in the history of the FIFA CWC that the United States has hosted the competition, one year before the U.S., Mexico, and Canada are scheduled to host the World Cup in 2026. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Steve Witkoff sporting the 'White House Rolex' Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“There’s no one f---ing rich enough in the West Wing to actually buy the watch,” an insider told Vanity Fair.

Among those who can afford one are Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, billionaire Trump adviser Steve Witkoff and Trump’s 2024 campaign manager Chris LaCivita—who backed out of a lawsuit against the Daily Beast in January.

The watches, purchased from Rolex and then customized in London by a bespoke watchmaker, are either the gold Day-Date Presidential or a GMT Pepsi.

Both have blue faces and a gold seal of the president on the dial. At the 45- and 47-second markers is a star, and on the back, an engraving of the White House.

An uncustomized new gold Day-Date Rolex retails for north of $50,000, with the Pepsi option at a similar price.

Chris LaCivita, co-manager of Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign, talks to reporters before a campaign rally in Durham, New Hampshire, U.S., December 16, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chris LaCivita in 2023, wearing a different watch. BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

For members of Trump’s inner circle who can’t get the watch, the other most-coveted item is reportedly a pair of gold cufflinks with the presidential seal embossed in red.

These cufflinks are special, one strategist said, because they are gifted by Trump, and signify his “true admiration” for the wearer.

His son Eric Trump was seen sporting a pair at Lindsey Graham’s funeral.

“Those are f---ing status symbols,” a strategist said. “Because they come straight from the president himself.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East attend the funeral service for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the Washington National Cathedral on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Eric Trump's gold and red cufflink can be seen on his right sleeve at Lindsey Graham's funeral in July. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Former U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was reportedly gifted a silver pair instead.

Private jets are also markers of the Trump elite, with the plane model and where it’s parked part of the constant competition in the president’s inner circle.

“You’ve got to have a G450 or Challenger 300,” one lobbyist told Vanity Fair. “Lower than that and you’re kind of a loser.”

Private clubs charging membership fees of up to $500,000 are popping up in the heart of D.C., giving the president’s acolytes places to mingle freely.

The second Trump administration is the richest in U.S. government history, with more than one billionaire in the Cabinet.

Trump, 80, has spent much of his second term focusing his energy on gilding the White House to reflect his preference for ostentatious displays of wealth and luxury.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sarah-Jane Collins

Sarah-Jane Collins

Reporter

Sarah-Jane.Collins@thedailybeast.com

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