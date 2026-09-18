Trump’s Inner Circle Busted Flashing Ultra-Expensive Watches

An impossible-to-obtain, eye-wateringly expensive Rolex has become the status symbol of choice in the Trump White House.

The custom timepieces are the ultimate marker of inner-circle status and are worn by precious few members of President Donald Trump’s coterie, Vanity Fair reports.

Known as the ‘White House Rolex,’ the watch is coveted because of its scarcity and expense.

Steve Witkoff sporting the 'White House Rolex' Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“There’s no one f---ing rich enough in the West Wing to actually buy the watch,” an insider told Vanity Fair.

Among those who can afford one are Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, billionaire Trump adviser Steve Witkoff and Trump’s 2024 campaign manager Chris LaCivita—who backed out of a lawsuit against the Daily Beast in January.

The watches, purchased from Rolex and then customized in London by a bespoke watchmaker, are either the gold Day-Date Presidential or a GMT Pepsi.

Both have blue faces and a gold seal of the president on the dial. At the 45- and 47-second markers is a star, and on the back, an engraving of the White House.

An uncustomized new gold Day-Date Rolex retails for north of $50,000, with the Pepsi option at a similar price.

Chris LaCivita in 2023, wearing a different watch. BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

For members of Trump’s inner circle who can’t get the watch, the other most-coveted item is reportedly a pair of gold cufflinks with the presidential seal embossed in red.

These cufflinks are special, one strategist said, because they are gifted by Trump, and signify his “true admiration” for the wearer.

His son Eric Trump was seen sporting a pair at Lindsey Graham’s funeral.

“Those are f---ing status symbols,” a strategist said. “Because they come straight from the president himself.”

Eric Trump's gold and red cufflink can be seen on his right sleeve at Lindsey Graham's funeral in July. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Former U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was reportedly gifted a silver pair instead.

Private jets are also markers of the Trump elite, with the plane model and where it’s parked part of the constant competition in the president’s inner circle.

“You’ve got to have a G450 or Challenger 300,” one lobbyist told Vanity Fair. “Lower than that and you’re kind of a loser.”

Private clubs charging membership fees of up to $500,000 are popping up in the heart of D.C., giving the president’s acolytes places to mingle freely.

The second Trump administration is the richest in U.S. government history, with more than one billionaire in the Cabinet.

Trump, 80, has spent much of his second term focusing his energy on gilding the White House to reflect his preference for ostentatious displays of wealth and luxury.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.