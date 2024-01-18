Trump’s Inner Circle Squabbles Over Haley as VP Pick: Report
INFIGHTING
With Donald Trump yet to announce his running mate, the former president’s loyalists are reportedly stepping up efforts to make sure he doesn’t choose Nikki Haley. According to Politico, critics of the former South Carolina governor have gone so far as to warn Trump that making her his vice president could lead to a situation in which GOP senators would try to remove him from power in order to install Haley instead. Opposition to her potential appointment has also centered around her hawkish foreign policy approach, with some—including Donald Trump Jr.—warning the Republican frontrunner that putting Haley on the ticket would lead to a backlash from his more non-interventionist MAGA base, Politico reports. “Nikki Haley as VP would be an establishment neocon fantasy and a MAGA nightmare,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told the outlet. “On Day One she would convert the Naval Observatory into an anti-Trump, resistance headquarters, undermining him at every step.”