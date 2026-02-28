Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Trump’s Iran Strikes Throw Air Travel Into Total Chaos

GROUNDED
Daysia Tolentino 

Weekend Reporter

Updated 02.28.26 9:19AM EST 
Published 02.28.26 9:10AM EST 
An Emirates A380
Phil Noble/Reuters

Airlines have suspended flights to and from the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday morning. “Operation Epic Fury” has sparked major delays and ground stops at the region’s airports. Iran, Iraq, Israel, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan have all closed their airspaces in response to the bombings. The United Arab Emirates has partially closed its airspace, with Emirates Airlines suspending all operations to and from Dubai. Qatar Airways has halted flights to and from Doha. Around 40 percent of flights to Israel and 6.7 percent of flights to the Middle East have been canceled. International carriers including British Airways, Lufthansa, Wizz Air, Iberia, and more have canceled flights to the Middle East. Ongoing conflicts and geopolitical tensions have put a strain on airlines in recent months. In January, hundreds of Caribbean flights were halted due to the U.S. attack on Venezuela.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
U.S. and Israel Can’t Even Agree on Name for New War
GET IT TOGETHER
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 02.28.26 4:43AM EST 
Published 02.28.26 4:22AM EST 
President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on April 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. and Israel have launched a coordinated attack against Iran, but could not reach an agreement on what to call the operation. Shortly after the joint missile strike on Iran was announced, the U.S. Defense Department said that the attacks had been given the cringeworthy name of “Operation Epic Fury,” whereas the Israeli Defense Force had gone with “Lion’s Roar.” This is not the first time the two allied nations have had different ideas about what to call a joint attack on Iran. In June 2025, Israel dubbed its 12-day war with Iran as “Rising Lion,” while President Donald Trump’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities the same month were called “Operation Midnight Hammer.” Trump, who spent months pining and whining for a Nobel Peace Prize, announced that the U.S. had attacked a second country in as many months after previously targeting Venezuela and abducting its leader, Nicolás Maduro. In a less-than-reassuring video statement, the erratic president admitted that the “lives of courageous American heroes may be lost,” due to his decision to attack Iran. The attack follows months of pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear program.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Run Your Business Smarter With 50% Off This AI-Enhanced Platform
GET SMART
Scouted Staff
Published 02.27.26 12:00AM EST 
A chef wearing a white double-breasted coat embroidered with “Lily’s Catering” and a navy bandana stands in a commercial kitchen, facing the camera. Stainless steel ovens and warm overhead lights glow behind her, while another staff member works in the background near metal racks and kitchen equipment.
Intuit QuickBooks Online

When you’re a small business owner, you’re basically a full-time bargain hunter. Nothing helps margins more than a great deal! So Intuit QuickBooks Online being currently 50% off for your first three months is like a siren song for thrifty entrepreneurs. Every plan is discounted. The Simple Start plan strengthens your financial foundation by automating bookkeeping and handling bill payments. The Essentials plan adds Accounting AI to keep your books accurate without constant oversight and Payments AI to send invoices and protect you from chargebacks. The Plus plan introduces Customer AI to source and follow up on leads and gives you tools to plan budgets and manage profitability. The Advanced plan unlocks Finance AI for tailored insights and cash flow forecasting, and Project Management AI to track costs in real time—keeping projects on time and on budget.

All plans include Intuit Intelligence, which leverages your business data to answer questions like “what was our profit last month?” or “how is revenue growth looking?” Lock in this deal: click here to claim your savings and revolutionize your small business today.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Jim Carrey’s New Look Sparks Dark Conspiracy Theories
BRUCE ALRIGHTY?
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 02.28.26 4:27AM EST 
Published 02.28.26 12:08AM EST 
Jim Carrey in 1994 and 2026
Getty Images

Actor Jim Carrey made a rare public appearance at the César Awards in Paris on Thursday, where he received an honorary award for his lifetime of comedy cinema. But what the internet really took away from his re-emergence is that Carrey may have been cloned and/or otherwise replaced by nefarious forces. Users across social media were quick to point out that Carrey’s appearance seems to have dramatically changed from his The Truman Show days. Multiple Reddit threads with thousands of likes and comments have popped up, with users debating who got to him and for what purpose. Carrey, 62, has increasingly withdrawn from public view in recent years and has no social media presence. However, the largest Carrey fan account on Instagram has dozens of comments under its recent posts with fans expressing their belief that Carrey has died and a look-alike has taken his place. “That is a Jim Carrey clone,” influencer Rigo Irizarry wrote on X under a video making the case for the conspiracy; it has already garnered 180,000 views. Carrey appeared in high spirits at the ceremony, which he attended with his family and his “sublime companion,” Min Ah, for their first public outing together.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Legendary Singer Dies at 86
‘DEVASTATED’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 02.27.26 6:12PM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: Singer Neil Sedaka performs onstage at Saban Theatre on April 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: Singer Neil Sedaka performs onstage at Saban Theatre on April 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Neil Sedaka, the iconic ’60s pop singer, has died at the age of 86, his family has confirmed. The rock ‘n’ roll pioneer was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles on Friday morning after complaining of feeling unwell. His family said they are “devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather.” Sedaka, who was born in Brooklyn in 1939, had a string of hit pop singles in the late ’50s and early ’60s, including “Oh! Carol,” “Calendar Girl,” “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen,” and “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.” The classically trained pianist penned more than 500 songs throughout his career, including “Love Will Keep Us Together” for Captain & Tennille and “Ring Ring” for ABBA. Sedaka was nominated for five Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, and had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His cause of death is presently unknown. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Leba Stassberg, and their two children, Marc and Dara. The family’s statement says he was “An incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Ophthalmologist-Tested Serum Delivers Fuller Lashes in Just 4 Weeks
EYE-CONIC
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 02.23.26 3:27PM EST 
Published 02.23.26 3:26PM EST 
Lilash Purified Eyelash Serum
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lilash/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for longer, fuller, more fluttery lashes, but aren’t interested in the daily glue-and-strip routine or the upkeep (and expense) of lash extensions, a growth serum is the most low-maintenance path to noticeable results. Sure, a solid mascara can fake it for a few hours, but a well-formulated lash serum works behind the scenes, helping your natural lashes reach their full potential with consistent use.

Unfortunately, not all lash growth serums are created equal. Some formulas are powered by prostaglandin analogs (lipid compounds that prolong hair follicle activity), while others harness peptide complexes and botanical extracts. If you’re looking for a relatively quick, visible payoff, Lilash’s physician-formulated serum stands out for taking a more comprehensive approach rather than hinging on a single hero ingredient.

Lilash Eyelash Serum before and after review
Lilash.

Lilash’s Purified Eyelash Serum pairs an advanced prostaglandin analog (Dehydrolatanopros) with conditioning agents like vitamin B5 and hydrolyzed lupine protein to support both growth and strength. In other words, this serum doesn’t just encourage lash growth, but it also reinforces the hair fiber itself to minimize breakage and fallout. The result is a two-pronged strategy: optimize the growth cycle while improving lash resilience, which ultimately enhances density and volume over time.

Of course, efficacy is only half the conversation. Lash serums (particularly those containing prostaglandin analogs) can cause irritation for some—especially for people with sensitive eyes. Lilash’s formulas are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility with rigorous quality-control standards, and the brand positions the formula as suitable for contact lens wearers and those prone to sensitivity.

Lilash Purified Eyelash Serum
25% Off
See At Lilash

Whether you’re rehabbing lashes post-extensions, noticing thinning due to stress or hormonal shifts, or simply looking to dial up fullness without relying on falsies, Lilash’s growth serum offers a more sustainable, long-game solution for lash enhancement and health. The best part? Lilash is offering 25 percent off the Purified Eyelash Serum through March 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
U.S. Spies’ Verdict on Prince Andrew Outed in Jaw-Dropping Report
KOMPROMAT
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 02.27.26 3:20PM EST 
Published 02.27.26 3:14PM EST 
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. WPA Pool/Getty Images

A classified US intelligence assessment reportedly put together on ex-Prince Andrew describes how Russian intelligence officers regarded the disgraced blue-blood as both a “useful idiot” and the British Royal Family’s “weak link.” The document claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (AMW) was drawn into Moscow’s orbit thanks to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which the Kremlin allegedly used as a route into the British establishment. A source familiar with the report told the Daily Mail: “AMW was not blackmailed or otherwise coerced into this role—rather, he was a willing participant in these schemes due to financial, sexual, and personal reward.” Russian intelligence exploited his “sexual proclivities” and “long-standing hatred of his brother Charles” to use him as a front, providing legitimacy to corrupt operations worldwide. The disclosures surfaced just days after British lawmakers tore into Andrew’s record and pressed ministers on his decade-long spell as Britain’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment. Andrew Lownie, a biographer of the former Duke of York, told the Mail: “It is now clear that US intelligence agencies believe Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was used by both Russian and Chinese spies to further their influence.”

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Click through to follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack.

Read it at Substack

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Police Investigating Bombshell Clue in Nancy Guthrie Case
NEW INFORMATION
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.26 1:48PM EST 
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023.
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing footage of a speeding car captured by a neighbor about 2.5 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home. The footage, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows a vehicle racing down the road at 2:36 a.m. on Feb. 1—roughly eight minutes after Guthrie’s pacemaker was disconnected from her phone on the day she was abducted. Neighbors Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas said authorities have not been in their neighborhood, about a seven-minute drive from Guthrie’s home, for the past 25 days. Their property also fell outside the two-mile radius that triggers Ring camera alerts. The revelation comes after doorbell camera images appear to have captured a masked man suspected of kidnapping Guthrie, 84, just before the alleged abduction. It also follows NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie increasing the reward for information on her missing mother to $1 million. “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now,” Guthrie said in an emotional video posted on Tuesday. On Friday, Savannah amplified the FBI’s tip line, urging, “Please - be the one that brings her home.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Airplane Stowaway Busted On Board Another International Flight
CATCH HER IF YOU CAN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.27.26 1:01PM EST 
Svetlana Dali
6abc/Getty

A woman convicted of stowing away on a flight out of a New York City area airport has reportedly been busted again. Sources told CBS News that the crew on United Flight 19, bound for Milan, found Russian national Svetlana Dali hunkered down in an empty seat on the Boeing 777-200. It took off from Newark Liberty International Airport, NJ, on Wednesday, but she was not discovered until the jet had completed half of its journey, prompting the pilot to carry on to Italy, where she was arrested on Thursday. It comes 18 months after she was convicted for pulling a similar stunt on a Delta flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport bound for Paris in 2024. She spent five months in jail, convicted in May, followed by a year of supervised release. If Italian authorities prosecute her, United will be charged with flying her back to the U.S. Investigators think she sidestepped TSA checks and then the United gate agents, CNN reports, but after her mid-air discovery, caused no further disturbance. “We are working with Port Authority and TSA on this open investigation,” FBI spokesperson Emily Molinari said.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Superstar DJ, 58, Announces Surprise Child With Girlfriend, 34
WHEN LOVE TAKES OVER
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 02.27.26 11:22AM EST 
Jessica Ledon and David Guetta at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

French DJ David Guetta has revealed he has become a dad for the fourth time at the age of 58. The producer, whose smash hits include “When Love Takes Over” with Kelly Rowland and “Titanium” with Sia, shared a picture of his newborn, named Skyler, with his 12.1 million Instagram followers. “The most beautiful secret we’ve ever kept,” Guetta posted alongside photos of his girlfriend, 34-year-old actress Jessica Ledon. Guetta already has a child, Cyan, with Ledon, as well as two other children—Tim Elvis, 22, and daughter Angie, 18—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cathy. Some of Guetta’s high-profile friends congratulated the couple following the surprise announcement of their child. DJ Tiësto posted, “Congrats my brother,” along with two heart emojis, while singer and actress Jennifer Lopez added, “Awwww congratulations.” Guetta and Ledon first got together in 2015 but reportedly split in 2022. The pair reunited the following year and welcomed their first child together in March 2024. Guetta is one of the most successful music artists of the 21st century, having sold more than 10 million albums and 65 million singles around the world, as well as generating around 30 billion streams on Spotify.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus Sans the Crash
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 02.25.26 5:32PM EST 
Published 02.25.26 4:52AM EST 
Everyday Dose coffee
Everyday Dose.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.

If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.

The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.

Everyday Dose Coffee+ Blend
Shop Now Everyday Dose

Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.

Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.

For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Marco Rubio Evacuates Key Embassy as War Tensions Mount
RUN FOR THE HILLS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.27.26 11:34AM EST 
Rubio / Huckabee
Getty

The State Department has begun evacuating the U.S. embassy in Israel. All non-emergency staff have been told to leave with their families “due to safety risks,” amid fears Israel could be in the firing line if tensions with Iran spill over. Hostilities continue to escalate as the White House demands that Iran end its nuclear program. The removal of U.S. citizens from the region suggests that military action could be imminent, while non-essential staff were also removed from the embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, earlier this week. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told staff that if they wanted to leave the country, Friday was the day to do it. President Trump made clear at Tuesday’s State of the Union address that he would prefer to reach an agreement with Iran through diplomatic channels. However, he has ordered a massive buildup of military hardware, including aircraft carriers, in the Middle East. Talks between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by a delegation from Oman, have reportedly progressed well. Axios reports that an Iranian military spokesperson said Friday, “Any unwise American action will lead to a widespread fire in the region.”

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Secrets of Ancient Human-Neanderthal Sex Revealed
STEAMY ENCOUNTERS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.27.26 11:38AM EST 
Neanderthal man at the human evolution exhibit at the Natural History Museum on 6th January 2026 in London, United Kingdom. The museum exhibits a vast range of specimens from various segments of natural history. The museum is home to life and earth science specimens comprising some 80 million items within five main collections: botany, entomology, mineralogy, paleontology and zoology. The museum is a centre of research specialising in taxonomy, identification and conservation. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Scientists have discovered that Neanderthal males had a preference for human females. Researchers have long known that Homo sapiens interbred with Neanderthals, who thrived across Europe and western Asia between about 400,000 and 40,000 years ago before going extinct. A trio of University of Pennsylvania scientists, writing in the journal Science, compared DNA from 73 modern women in Africa with genetic data from three female Neanderthals. They found the Neanderthals’ X chromosomes carried 62 percent more modern human DNA than the rest of their chromosomes. The skew points to a directional pattern in ancient sexual encounters—largely between male Neanderthals and female humans. “It’s a really interesting, provocative hypothesis that there was this long-term mating preference,” said Joshua Akey, a Princeton University geneticist who was not involved in the research. A male—who has an X and a Y chromosome—can pass on only one copy of the X chromosome, compared with a female with two. That dynamic, the authors said, helps explain why more modern human X chromosomes flowed into Neanderthal populations.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now