Trump’s Last-Minute Scramble to Find a Florida Lawyer Fails: Report
GREAT START
Donald Trump’s 11th-hour attempt at finding a local Florida lawyer to join his defense team ahead of his arraignment Tuesday didn’t work out, according to a report. The former president and his legal team spent Monday afternoon interviewing possible candidates but none of them were willing to take Trump on as a client. Trump is consequently expected to appear in court in Miami alongside two of his existing attorneys—former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche and Chris Kise, the former Florida solicitor general, people familiar with the matter told The Guardian. People close to the recruitment effort said Trump’s reputation for being a tough client who flagrantly ignores legal advice and attempts to use his lawyers like political aides makes it difficult to find new lawyers. The strength of the indictment—which includes 37 criminal charges over allegations of mishandling classified government documents—was also a problem, sources said.