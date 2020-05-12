Trump’s Lawyer Asks SCOTUS for ‘Temporary Presidential Immunity’
President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer tried to convince the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the commander-in-chief should not be subject to the same laws as everyday people. In a virtual hearing due to coronavirus precautions, Jay Sekulow argued against three financial institutions complying with subpoenas for the president’s financial records. The president should be immune to subpoenas while in office, Sekulow said, arguing for what he called “temporary presidential immunity.” “The president is not to be treated as an ordinary citizen. He’s a branch of government,” he said. Three House committees and the New York City district attorney issued subpoenas to two banks and an accounting firm for Trump’s financial records, who said they would comply if the orders go through. Justice Elena Kagan saw problems with the argument. She said, “The president shouldn’t be treated like an ordinary citizen, but it’s also a fundamental precept that the president isn’t above the law.”