Trump’s Lawyer: ‘President Feels Completely and Totally Vindicated’

According to his lawyer, President Trump “feels completely and totally vindicated” by the revelations contained within ex-FBI chief James Comey’s prepared testimony, released in advance of his Thursday appearance before the Senate Intel Committee. “The president is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe,” the statement from Trump’s private lawyer Marc Kasowitz read on Wednesday evening. “He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda.” However, the statement ignores the many other revelations from the testimony, including the fact that it confirms previous reporting—once dismissed as “fake news” by Trump supporters—that the president asked Comey to end the FBI probe into Russian ties to Trump associates, and that Trump asked the then-FBI chief to pledge “loyalty” to his presidency.
