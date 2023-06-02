CHEAT SHEET
    Trump’s Lawyers Can’t Find Classified Doc Mentioned in Damning Tape

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Former President Donald Trump gestures to fans from a hospitality suite on the eighteenth green during the first round of the LIV Golf DC 2023 tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.

    Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    Federal prosecutors and Donald Trump’s legal team are at a loss. When the ex-president’s lawyers were subpoenaed for all records related to a classified Pentagon document he admitted to keeping in an audio recording, his attorneys came up empty handed, two sources have told CNN. Prosecutors issued the subpoena in March following a Trump aide’s testimony about the recording before a federal grand jury. The tape captured a meeting at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, in which he discussed a top secret document about a potential attack on Iran. Sources described to CNN what sounded like papers rustling in the recording as if the document were right in front of him. But either the document exists and has yet to be found, or Trump’s description is somewhere between a blunder and an act of bluffing, The New York Times reported. On Thursday, Trump denied knowing about the tape or document “All I know is this: everything I did was right,” he said on Fox News. He has previously claimed he could declassify documents just “by thinking about it.”

