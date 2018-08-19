Trump's Legal Team Doesn’t Know What White House Counsel Told Mueller: Report

Trump’s legal team is quickly realizing that they do not know the full extent of what White House counsel Don McGahn told Robert Mueller during nearly 30 hours of interviews, according to the New York Times. Two people close to the President told the Times that McGahn’s lawyer, William Burck, only offered Trump’s team “a limited accounting” of the information his client divulged. The legal team reportedly realized this after a Saturday article from the Times, which reported that McGahn “cooperated extensively” with the probe and noted that investigators might not have known about Trump’s reported attempt to fire Mueller without McGahn’s information. Trump attempted to negate the Saturday Times piece by tweeting that he “allowed” McGahn to speak with Mueller, citing the allowance as evidence that there was ‘No Obstruction.’ Legal experts cited by the Times said Trump was “careless” in neglecting to ask McGahn what he planned to tell Mueller. And McGahn’s disclosures, the Times added, are a direct consequence of the president’s initial strategy of “full cooperation” with the probe and his decision to waive attorney-client privilege. Former U.S. Attorney Chris Christie criticized the decision on ABC’s This Week, the Times added, by noting that “once you waive that privilege and you turn over all those documents, Don McGahn has no choice then but to go in and answer everything, every question they could ask him.”
