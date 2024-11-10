Trump’s Likely AG Mike Davis: ‘We’re Going to Put Kids in Cages’

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

Mike Davis, the man who many expect to be Donald Trump’s attorney general, appeared on Benny Johnson’s podcast The Benny Show on Thursday to outline who exactly is on the president-elect’s hit list.

Davis told Johnson he has five lists ready to go, but appeared to name only four.

“I will rain hell on Washington D.C.,” he said. “I have five lists ready to go and they’re growing. List number one—we’re gonna fire. We’re gonna fire a lot of people in the executive branch of the deep state. Number two—we’re gonna indict. We’re gonna indict Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and James Biden and every other scumball sleazeball Biden, except for the 5-year-old granddaughter who they refused to acknowledge for five years until political pressure got to Joe Biden.”

“Number three—we’re going to deport. We’re going to deport a lot of people, 10 million people when growing, anchor babies, their parents, the grandparents. We’re going to put kids in cages. It’s going to be glorious. We’re going to detain a lot of people in the D.C. Gulag and Gitmo and list number five—I’m going to recommend a lot of pardons. Every January 6 defendant is going to get a pardon, especially my hero horn man (Jacob Chansley aka the QAnon Shaman) he is definitely at the top of the list,” he said.

The New Abnormal hosts were outraged by the comments.

“This is a guy who should be nowhere near the levers of power for starters and instead he is very possibly going to be the most powerful lawyer in the country. I believe everything he says in terms of what he wants to do,” The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy said. “It’ll be nice if he can’t accomplish all those things, but I absolutely believe that that’s what he wants to do. And just for the people who voted for Trump, who claim to not be all about this stuff, go f--- yourself.”

“I want to point out that one of the things he literally said, like bragged about and can’t wait to do is put kids in cages,” Levy said.

“They voted for the guy who had lawyers go to the three panel court judges and say, ‘We don’t need to give them soap and… we’re not required to give them hygiene products, soap or toothbrushes or toothpaste or blankets or any of those things. Like this already happened,” said The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie.

Plus! Former Los Angeles Times journalist and President of Media Guild West Matt Pearce joins the podcast to talk about the purpose of the press during a second Trump administration.

