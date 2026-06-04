Trump’s MAGA Promise Hit by Humiliating Reality Check

Donald Trump’s promised “golden age” of American manufacturing is collapsing under the weight of its own numbers as factory spending sinks and jobs disappear, according to humiliating new official government data.

The president swept back into the White House in January 2025 vowing to “supercharge our domestic industrial base,” leaning on aggressive tariffs and arm-twisting to drag companies into building plants on U.S. soil. Eighty-four firms duly pledged more than $900 billion to expand American manufacturing.

But almost none of it is being built, according to numbers reported by the Financial Times.

The outlet found that private spending on factory construction slumped to $15.2 billion in April—down roughly 16 percent since Trump’s second term began—while 77,000 factory jobs have evaporated over the same stretch.

The mismatch is staggering. More than $900 billion was pledged, but only a sliver of it resulted in actual construction. “Announcements are what people say they’re going to do, but dollars spent is what’s actually happening,” Didi Caldwell, chief executive of Global Location Strategies, told the FT.

Her firm helps companies hunt for factory sites, and she isn’t seeing the boom. “From where we’re standing, we are not seeing signs of a manufacturing renaissance in the US.”

Trump's economic numbers do not suggest a golden age. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Drive through the old industrial heartland, and the same story plays out. Take Gary, Indiana, on the shore of Lake Michigan, where the collapse runs deepest. The city’s population has nearly halved since the 1970s, and employment at U.S. Steel’s Gary Works has cratered from 30,000 to fewer than 5,000.

When good news does come, it’s modest. In April, U.S. Steel announced up to $20 million to fire a tin mill at Gary back up, adding 225 jobs—a move the White House triumphantly slapped atop its list of proof that “American manufacturing is roaring back.” Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners credited Trump’s steep metal tariffs with sparing the industry a “world of hurt,” and said that without them, at least one of the plant’s four blast furnaces would likely have gone dark.

Gary's chamber of commerce chief, Chuck Hughes, told the FT that its Hard Rock Casino is now “at least as important” to the economy as its steelworks, above. Chicago Tribune/E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Elsewhere in Indiana—the state that leans harder on factory work than any other in the country—the recovery is slow, uneven, and far from anything resembling a boom. Outside Warsaw, in the north-east, Dan Tasiemski is converting an old printing works, shuttered a few years ago at the cost of 2,000 local jobs, into a plant for Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Automotive. The veteran of Tesla, Boeing, and Foxconn told the FT he plans to start churning out a stripped-down, sub-$30,000 pickup truck there later this year. “There’s a great talent pool here,” he said.

It’s the same plateau on the railroads. Katie Farmer, chief executive of giant BNSF, said she’d seen a revival in steel and a handful of other commodities—but flatlining everywhere else, with tariff uncertainty keeping capital “on the sidelines.”

BNSF's Katie Farmer painted a bleak picture of Trump's economy. BNSF

The economists are blunter still. S&P Global’s Chris Williamson warned that what looks like an uptick is fueled by fear rather than confidence, with companies stockpiling amid supply shortages and rising prices as the Iran conflict drags on. “It isn’t reflecting the true health of the manufacturing economy,” he said, “and it’s more worrying than it is encouraging.”

KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk added that output had grown only modestly in early 2026, with no real sign that the bleeding of jobs to automation and overseas competitors had stopped.

The White House isn’t having it. Spokesperson Kush Desai insisted to the FT that the president was “delivering with a proven economic agenda of targeted tariffs, rapid deregulation and investment-friendly tax cuts,” pointing to climbing factory output and stronger demand for big-ticket business equipment.

But the numbers, and the people living among the empty plants, tell a different tale. As Swonk put it, no single mill can undo decades of decline—not when modern factories run on automation and skeleton crews. “There is just no turning the dial back to the 1950s or the 1970s,” she said.