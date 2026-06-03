Trump Accused of ‘Hiding’ From Americans as His Popularity Tanks

President Donald Trump has been accused of “hiding” from Americans after his approval ratings hit a record low.

Trump, who turns 80 in less than two weeks, has been uncharacteristically absent from public view in the last week despite relentlessly posting on Truth Social.

He was last photographed on Sunday, returning to the White House after golfing at the Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. for the second day in a row. His last public appearance was during a Cabinet meeting on May 27.

On Tuesday, the president had no public events on his schedule.

U.S. President Donald Trump is silhouetted during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The lack of public appearances follows the release of Trump’s medical report from testing conducted last week. His personal physician stated that the 79-year-old scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a cognitive assessment and has a healthy heart that works out to be 14 years younger than the rest of him.

The Democratic National Committee has suggested Trump is keeping a low public profile after polling demonstrated that 43 percent of his own voters said he had not done enough to protect Americans from the devastating economic impacts of his ongoing war with Iran.

The DNC cited a Politico poll conducted last month that also found 79 percent of Trump voters said their gas prices have risen since he returned to office, with 73 percent also saying their food costs have gone up.

The Dems also cited a YouGov poll from last month where Trump’s job approval rating fell to a record low of 34 percent, the lowest figure recorded in the survey across both his terms as president.

President Donald Trump talks on the phone as he departs the White House for Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., May 31, 2026. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

It is also a lower score than that of former President Joe Biden, making Trump the least popular president since the poll began in 2009.

In the poll, 59 percent of people disapproved of Trump, with his net approval rating sitting at negative 26 percent, also another record-setting achievement.

“Donald Trump has been hiding from Americans for nearly a week as he fails to find a way out of Iran and his economy continues to worsen,” DNC Rapid Response Director Kendall Witmer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Witmer claimed Americans “rightly blame Trump” and his entire administration for their inability to make ends meet in the cost-of-living crisis, with gas prices rising after supplies have been gridlocked due to the war in Iran.

“Trump’s presidency has been a massive betrayal of Americans, and he doesn’t even care enough to answer for the mess he’s created,” he said.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement, “President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again. The Democrats are a total embarrassment.”

Another new poll has found only one in six Americans stating that they are financially fulfilled, meaning their personal finances allow them to live the life they want.

In the new Edward Jones and Gallup survey, around one-third of U.S. adults describe themselves as financially stressed, while just over half say they feel “conflicted” about their situation.

The DNC also used Trump’s words against him, including him telling CNBC on Monday that his ongoing peace negotiations with Iran to end the war “started to get very boring.”

“I don’t care if they’re over, honestly,” Trump said to Eamon Javers.

President Donald Trump raises his fist as he returns to the White House from his golf club on May 31, 2026, just hours before raging about coverage of the Iran talks in a post. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

During the interview on Monday, Trump also said he had no concern about the skyrocketing oil prices, claiming they would be “dropping like a rock” in the “very near distance.”

Despite what his polling suggested, Trump instead said Americans would accept paying more for gas.

“Once you explain that this is all about Iran having a nuclear weapon, people are willing to pay a little bit more,” he said.

The statements follow Trump remarkably claiming last month that he was “not even a little bit” motivated by the financial situations of everyday Americans as he attempted to end his war with Iran.

“The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran—they can’t have a nuclear weapon,“ Trump said. ”I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing — we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”