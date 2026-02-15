Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Hosts Wild Spanish Super Bowl Spoof

Spanish on the Super Bowl stage might be off limits for MAGA critics, but it’s making an appearance inside Mar‑a‑Lago.

The president’s private club hosted a lavish Latino event featuring Spanish‑language performances and, according to social media videos circulating online, an AI‑generated video of a smiling Donald Trump dancing to a Venezuelan‑themed Spanish song, Los Comunistas Donde Están (“Where Are the Communists?”).

Attendees waved flags from Latin American countries on stage, just as MAGA foe Bad Bunny and his dancers did at the Super Bowl half-time show last Sunday.

The event was the inaugural Hispanic Prosperity Gala at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 10, where Argentine leader Javier Milei—whom Trump has called his “favorite president”—served as keynote speaker and praised the MAGA movement in his address.

It came just days after Trump fumed over Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny’s halftime Super Bowl performance being in Spanish, whining, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

But at his private club, attendees were shown an AI-generated video of the smiling president dancing to Spanish music, according to social media videos. The video, set to Los Comunistas Donde Están, depicts a shirtless Trump dancing with authoritarian leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dozens of guests in gowns and tuxedos were shown dancing onstage as the video played behind them. In one sequence, Trump spins in a dance circle before the screen flashes to him in an open shirt. In another, he is in front of the White House, spinning in midair to the rhythm of the song, which was composed after the United States’ late-night kidnapping of former President Nicholas Maduro.

What’s more, the video also features a surreal sequence depicting Putin and Xi slow-dancing together and holding hands with Trump.

The sold-out black-tie event was hosted through a partnership between Latino Wall Street and the conservative nonprofit America First Policy Institute. Among the MAGA guests were Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and Mike Flynn, the Palm Beach Post reported. Influential Latino figures present included Latin Grammy winner Nacho and U.S. ambassador to Argentina Peter Lamelas, the Post reported.

Photos from the event show hundreds of elegantly dressed guests walking down a red carpet and mingling by the large crystal pool, where two women dressed as mermaids smiled at the cameras.

The show of unity came after MAGA decried Bad Bunny’s own performance a week prior. His set featured a display of pan-American unity as he shouted, “God bless America,” before listing every country in North and South America, accompanied by dancers bearing each nation’s flag.

