CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Neighbors Can’t Get Rid of Him
FLORIDA MAN
Read it at Palm Beach Daily News
The town attorney of Palm Beach has declared that Donald Trump is officially an “employee” of Mar-a-Lago—so he can legally live there whether his neighbors like it or not. A group of locals had banded together to force the ex-president to pick somewhere else to bed down, citing a 1993 agreement that allowed him to convert the property into a private club. The Palm Beach Daily News reports that the town found that the agreement didn’t directly exclude Trump and that as a “bona fide employee” he has a right to make the club his main address. Mar-a-Lago closes to the public for the summer, and Trump is expected to relocate to his golf club in New Jersey.