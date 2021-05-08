CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Neighbors Can’t Get Rid of Him

    FLORIDA MAN

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Marco Bello/Reuters

    The town attorney of Palm Beach has declared that Donald Trump is officially an “employee” of Mar-a-Lago—so he can legally live there whether his neighbors like it or not. A group of locals had banded together to force the ex-president to pick somewhere else to bed down, citing a 1993 agreement that allowed him to convert the property into a private club. The Palm Beach Daily News reports that the town found that the agreement didn’t directly exclude Trump and that as a “bona fide employee” he has a right to make the club his main address. Mar-a-Lago closes to the public for the summer, and Trump is expected to relocate to his golf club in New Jersey.

    Read it at Palm Beach Daily News