Trump’s Media Goon Hammered With Complaints Over Jimmy Kimmel Fiasco

“Why is your boss such a thin-skinned loser who hates free speech?” one complainant asked.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Jimmy Kimmel’s fans unleashed a flood of complaints on the President Donald Trump-aligned FCC after the late-night host’s show was yanked from the air last year.

The “vast majority” of complaints sent to the FCC after ABC temporarily suspended Kimmel’s show—amid pressure from FCC chair Brendan Carr following MAGA backlash over the comedian’s remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination—targeted the FCC rather than Kimmel, according to TMZ.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, June 16 included Steve Martin ("5 Days Out, 2 Days Back"), Zach Cherry ("Severance"), and musical guest Steve Martin with Alison Brown & Tim O'Brien. (Disney/Randy Holmes) JIMMY KIMMEL (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)
Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

The complaints accused the government of censorship and argued they were violating the First Amendment by pushing networks to pull Kimmel—a frequent target of Trump’s ire—according to the outlet, which obtained complaints from September 2025 through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Many used colorful language to slam Carr, 47, for yielding to Trump’s agenda, TMZ reported. One complaint dated Sept. 19, 2025, asks, “Why Is Your Boss Such A Thin-skinned Loser Who Hates Free Speech?”—referring either to Carr or Trump.

Brendan Carr, Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee Subcommittee hearing on March 31, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Many complaints accused FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and President Donald Trump of censorship and argued the government was violating the First Amendment by pressuring networks to pull Kimmel. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Only a handful of complaints actually were aimed at Kimmel, 58, according to TMZ, and a few mentioned fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert, another personality Trump regularly lashes out at.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and the FCC for comment.

ABC, whose parent company is Disney, took Kimmel off the air for five days in September, to Trump’s delight, after Carr threatened to revoke ABC’s broadcasting license in response to Kimmel’s comment about MAGA’s reaction to Kirk’s assassination.

Kimmel had said during a monologue, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, October 25 included Charlize Theron (The School for Good and Evil), Lewis Hamilton, and musical guest Armani White. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)
Disney claimed that the decision to take Kimmel off the air was made after the company deemed his comments “ill-timed and thus insensitive.” Kimmel returned to his show with no apology. Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

His suspension sparked an uproar over free speech, with calls to boycott ABC and Disney. Approximately 400 major Hollywood stars, including Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Aniston, signed an open letter condemning the suspension.

Just days after pulling the host, Disney announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would resume airing, claiming the decision to take him off the air was made after the company deemed his comments “ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

Kimmel returned with no apology but an emotional address to Kirk’s widow, Erika, while also skewering Trump and Carr.

