Trump’s Military Parade Sparks White House Security Clampdown

Donald Trump’s military parade will bring heightened security around the White House following the violent rioting in Los Angeles.

The parade on Saturday will mark the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, but it also happens to mark Trump turning 79.

Temporary black fencing was spotted going up around Lafayette Square outside the White House on Monday, with signs that read “Police Line Do Not Cross” as officials from multiple agencies prepare for the large-scale event. ADVERTISEMENT

The Secret Service said on Monday that the agency is preparing for hundreds of thousands of attendees to descend on Washington for the parade, and thousands of agents and officers are being deployed to the U.S. Capitol for the event.

Fencing put up outside the White House in Lafayette Square on June 9 ahead of the military parade on Saturday. Sarah Ewall-Wice

The Secret Service played down fears that the additional fencing going up around the White House was adding security due to the protests in Los Angeles.

Secret Service special agent Matt McCool said on Monday that the possibility of protests is built into the planning for such events, so they are prepared regardless of what is happening in California.

“We are paying attention obviously to what is happening there, and we will be ready for that if it were to occur here for the Army 250,” McCool said.

The Secret Service acknowledged that the National Guard will be involved as they work to secure the event, but McCool said they will not be armed.

In total, 18 miles of fencing is going up throughout Washington for the parade and Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall. There will also be 17 miles of bike racks and cement barriers being put out in an effort to keep people safe.

The FBI will be setting up a command post at its Washington field office to assess threats and coordinate resources, while the metro police will also be deploying specialized teams on Saturday.

The fencing is going up as those looking to attend the parade will be required to go through designated checkpoints to participate.

Security will also be utilizing 175 magnetometers for the festivities and deploying drones overhead to keep watch.

The Secret Service said 18 miles of fencing will be put up for the military parade on Saturday, June 14. Sarah Ewall-Wice

Adding to the logistical challenges for the parade this weekend, the FAA also plans to issue temporary flight restrictions

The Secret Service noted this is the fifth national security special event to take place in Washington this year, which is unprecedented.

Officials at a briefing on Monday said there were no known credible threats as they prepare for the festivities across the city.

The Secret Service said it aims to remove the fencing and additional security measures put up for the event by June 19th.

Ahead of the parade, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and others have been out in Washington assessing how the military vehicles rolling along Washington streets could damage the roads.

The impact of tanks has long been a concern as the president has pushed for the military parade.

This week, workers were out putting down metal plating to help prevent damage where the tanks have to make sharp turns on the parade route. The tanks will also have new rubber padding on their tracks.