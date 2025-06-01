Politics

Trump’s Birthday Military Parade Will Do $16M in Damages to D.C. Streets

BIRTHDAY BLOWOUT

Armored vehicles rolling down Constitution Avenue are expected to tear millions of dollars’ worth of holes in the tarmac.

Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Army band "Pershing's Own" marches in the parade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump following his inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
Joshua Roberts/REUTERS

Pothole repair is about to be big business in Washington, D.C. as President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday celebrations get underway. 9,000 soldiers, 130 tanks, artillery launchers, and other vehicles, plus 50 aircraft—from WWII-era B-52 bombers to special operations-style Black Hawks—will parade through the nation’s capital as a tribute to the country’s military.

It just so happens that the date of the parade, Saturday, June 14, is both the 250-year anniversary of the U.S. Army and Trump’s birthday—a coincidence POTUS seemed to attribute to divine intervention during his Memorial Day speech.

Trump was desperate to throw a military parade during his first term, and even told French President Emmanuel Macron in 2017 that his own display would outshine the Bastille Day celebrations. Budget caution, road repairs, and the dictatorial optics put a halt to that idea then, but this time around, no one is saying no to the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soldiers to Give Trump Birthday Gift During Military ParadeFOR ME? 🤗
Ewan Palmer
Donald Trump does a military salute during a campaign rally as he celebrates his 78th birthday at West Palm Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 14, 2024.

That is even as new estimates reveal that the total cost for the event is ballooning. Army estimates suggest the flexing of might will likely tally between $25 and $45 million. The true costs, however, could be far higher, given the 2017 plan was estimated at $92 million, according to the Associated Press, although that figure was disputed by then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the time.

As much as $16 million has been earmarked for filling in the damage left by tanks rumbling down civilian streets, according to U.S. military officials. Steel plates at least an inch thick will be laid across sections of the route where M1A1 Abrams tanks, each weighing around 140,000 pounds, and other treaded vehicles will make turns. Similar protection will not be laid out along straight sections of the roadway.

Canceled MSNBC Star Trashes Trump’s Military SpeechOFF THE RAILS
Leigh Kimmins
Canceled MSNBC host Katie Phang has trashed President Trump’s eyebrow-raising West Point speech, branding it “dementia-laden diarrhea of the mouth.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has previously voiced her concerns about damage to city streets. “Military tanks on our streets would not be good,” she said at an April 7 news conference. “If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied by many millions of dollars to repair the roads.”

She later said that the city would likely be on the hook for the repairs and would have to petition the Pentagon for reimbursement. “These are, for the most part, local streets, and if they’re rendered in unusable, we have to make them usable,” she told reporters on May 29.

Trump Says His Birthday Military Parade Will Top OlympicsIT’S MY PARTY
Corbin Bolies
President Donald Trump.

“Probably we would fix it and then go seek our money from the Fed,” she said. “That gives me some concern about fronting costs and waiting for them to get back.”

The Army, for its part, does not seem concerned. Col. Jesse Curry, director of the Office of the Chief of Engineers, has said “We’re not expecting any damage to the route,” while Army spokesperson Steve Warren said they will pay for any damages.

Jack Revell

Night Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsTrump Asked Musk if DOGE Was BS Then Called Him Half ‘Boy’
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsDems Taunt Stephen Miller Over Wife Leaving with Musk
Sarah Ewall-Wice
PoliticsMusk Takes Stephen Miller’s Wife—as Trump Aide Rage-Tweets
Sarah Ewall-Wice
PoliticsTrump Says He Will Consider Pardoning Diddy
David Gardner
MediaBono Schools Joe Rogan on ‘Evil’ Elon Musk Unleashed on the World
Matt Wilstein