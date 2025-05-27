Canceled MSNBC Star Katie Phang Trashes Trump’s ‘Incoherent’ Military Speech

Katie Phang trashed President Trump’s eyebrow-raising West Point speech as “diarrhea of the mouth.”

During his address to graduates at the United States Military Academy at West Point, Trump ranted about DEI, drag shows, golf, and trophy wives. Phang, whose MSNBC show was cut as part of the network’s closure of its Miami-based broadcasting operations in February, called the president’s bizarre address “incoherent.”

“You have these young, bright, incredibly smart, very talented young men and women that are about to embark on the next stage of their lives and they hear rambling, ranting, incoherent, dementia-laden... just diarrhea of the mouth from Donald Trump,” she said on her YouTube channel, in partnership with MeidasTouch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was such a keen example of his lack of mental acuity and his lack of competency,” Phang added. “He has no faculties that are left uncompromised.”

Trump addresses graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

At one point in his address to the young cadets, Trump said the job of the United States Armed Forces is to “spread democracy at the point of a gun.”

Phang picked up on this, saying: “That’s what the commander-in-chief thinks is what the U.S. Armed Forces is supposed to do. That is not what the Allied Forces did in World War II to liberate Europe, that is not what our American soldiers died for during World War II [or] World War I, frankly.”

The journalist also railed against Trump breaking tradition and opting against the long-held custom of the president shaking the hands of the assembled graduates.

“Trump just said ‘screw it, I’m not going to do it’ and he just left,” Phang said.

During his address to cadets, the president delved into a long-winded anecdote about famed real estate developer Bill Levitt.

Trump said he said made a “tremendous amount of money but “lost momentum” when he divorced and remarried. “He ended up getting a divorce, found a new wife. Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife,” Trump said.

“It didn’t work out too well,” he went on. “But that doesn’t work out too well, I must tell you, a lot of trophy wives, it doesn’t it work. But it made him happy for a little while, at least. But he found a new wife.”

Phang’s show was cut from MSNBC in February. CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He also urged the students to focus on killing America’s enemies, rather than having their heads turned by drag shows.

“The job of the U.S. armed forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures, but to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun,” the president said. “The military’s job is to dominate any foe and annihilate any threat to America anywhere, anytime, and anyplace.”

The White House has been contacted for a response to Phang’s comments.