Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
‘Stunned’ MSNBC Host Katie Phang Speaks Out After Show Gets Canceled
REPRESENTATION MATTERS
Katie Phang was one of several non-white MSNBC anchors whose shows got axed in a stunning shake-up at the network.
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Updated
Feb. 25 2025
12:34AM EST
/
Published
Feb. 25 2025
12:33AM EST
CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
New MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
Media
‘I’m Not Sorry’: Tearful Joy Reid Defends Canceled MSNBC Show
Corbin Bolies
U.S. News
Watch Musk’s ‘College Dropout’ DOGE Goons Caught on Camera for First Time
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Trump Makes Stunning Admission as He Rages About Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo