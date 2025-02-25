Media

‘Stunned’ MSNBC Host Katie Phang Speaks Out After Show Gets Canceled

REPRESENTATION MATTERS

Katie Phang was one of several non-white MSNBC anchors whose shows got axed in a stunning shake-up at the network.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

MONEY COURT -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Katie Phang -- (Photo by: Gustavo Caballero/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
Media‘I’m Not Sorry’: Tearful Joy Reid Defends Canceled MSNBC Show
Corbin Bolies
U.S. NewsWatch Musk’s ‘College Dropout’ DOGE Goons Caught on Camera for First Time
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsTrump Makes Stunning Admission as He Rages About Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo