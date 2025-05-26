Trump Says His Birthday Military Parade Will Top Olympics and World Cup

President Donald Trump boasted on Monday that the multimillion-dollar military parade to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary next month, which is set for his birthday—will eclipse the Olympics and World Cup in stature.

After commemorating the lives of fallen soldiers during his remarks at Arlington National Cemetery, hours after desecrating Democrats in an all-caps Truth Social post, Trump told the crowd he was excited his second term came during the various celebrations instead of after his first term and claimed it was divinely ordered.

“We’re going to have a big, big celebration, as you know, 250 years,” he said. “In some ways, I’m glad I missed that second term where it was because I wouldn’t be your president for that most important of all. In addition, we have the World Cup and we have the Olympics.”

“Can you imagine I missed that four years, and now look what I have,” he said. “I have everything. Amazing the way things work out. God did that.”

Neither one of the global events, however, could be better than the 250th celebration, he said.

“We’re going to have a great celebration,” he said. “But most important of all is the 250th anniversary. That blows everything away, including the World Cup and including the Olympics.”

Donald Trump and JD Vance take part in ceremonies in commemoration of the Memorial Day holiday at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 26, 2025. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Trump confirmed last week his administration’s plans to host a military parade on June 14 in Washington, D.C., writing on Truth Social that he wanted to honor soldiers who “have fought, bled, and died to keep us FREE” with a parade “that is worthy of their service and sacrifice.”

However, critics have blasted the move as a vanity project over his decision to host the celebration on his birthday and for its high costs, which officials told NBC News could be as high as $45 million, as his administration cuts federal workers. The event is expected to include thousands of soldiers and hundreds of vehicles, including armored Abrams tanks.

Trump told NBC earlier this month the move was less about his birthday and more about Flag Day, and he claimed the high cost would be “peanuts” compared to the event’s value.

“We have the greatest missiles in the world,” he said. “We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we’re going to celebrate it.”

Trump attempted to host a Veterans Day military parade during his first term in 2018, but he said he ultimately canceled it due to the cost.