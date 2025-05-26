Trump Kicks Off Memorial Day With Unhinged Post Raging at ‘Scum’ Dems

President Donald Trump was up early on Memorial Day lashing out at Democrats, labeling his predecessor a “decrepit corpse,” and calling for the arrest of his enemies.

In an early Monday morning Truth Social post, Trump chose not to commemorate those who died in military service but instead posted a lengthy diatribe in his much loved all-caps style.

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE, THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDERER, AND RAPE AGAIN — ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY," Trump wrote in just one sentence.

Donald Trump's lengthy all-caps Truth Social post was sent just after 7 a.m. on Memorial Day. Nathan Howard/Reuters

“HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL. BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA,” he added.

Trump had briefly posted and then appeared to decide against such sharing such an unhinged post to commemorate the solemn day, deleting it in favor of a simple “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!” However, in a typical U-turn more recently associated with the his tariff plans, the president then reshared the rant.

Earlier Monday morning, Trump reposted a message from MAGA political commentator Rogan O’Handley, also known as DC Draino, repeating false claims the president has pushed for years, along with more recent ones involving his predecessor Joe Biden.

“They stole the 2020 election and hijacked the country using a decrepit corpse as a frontman,” the post read. “They used an autopen to start wars, steal from our treasury, and pardon their friends. Arrest those responsible and charge them with TREASON.”

Trump shared a post originally written by Rogan O’Handley, also known as DC Draino, on May 21. Jason Davis/Getty Images

The autopen is a mechanical device that replicates a person’s signature, allowing presidents to sign multiple bills, orders, and letters.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Biden’s decline while in office meant he could not have been fully aware of what he was signing, and that aides were manipulating him into authorizing legislation with the autopen.

Trump first made this claim following Biden’s last-minute pre-emptive pardons of those who investigated Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021. Trump argued the pardons were “void” because they were allegedly signed using an autopen.

The president repeated the suggestion last week in a rare, if backhanded, defense of Biden amid scrutiny over the 82-year-old’s mental and physical health, following revelations in the book Original Sin by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson.

“Who signed this legislation? Who signed legislation opening our border? I don’t think he knew,” Trump told reporters at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. “I said, ‘There’s nobody that could want an open border, nobody.’ And now I find out it wasn’t him. He autopenned it. Who was operating the autopen? This is a very serious thing.”

Trump is scheduled to attend a wreath-laying ceremony and deliver remarks at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Monday to mark Memorial Day.

In August, his campaign team allegedly got into an altercation with cemetery staff who were attempting to prevent them from filming and taking photos in violation of the site’s rules.