Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Watchdog Pick Backs Out After Text Leak

President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead a federal watchdog has withdrawn from consideration after racist and hateful messages he allegedly sent were exposed.

Paul Ingrassia, 30, allegedly admitted that he had a “Nazi streak” and sent racial slurs in a group chat with fellow Republicans.

“I will be withdrawing myself from Thursday’s HSGAC hearing to lead the Office of Special Counsel because unfortunately I do not have enough Republican votes at this time,” Ingrassia posted in an online message.

Ingrassia, the current White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security, said he would “continue to serve President Trump and this administration to Make America Great Again!”

At least five GOP Senators said they would not support Ingrassia’s nomination after Politico reported the text messages on Monday. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday that he hoped Trump would withdraw the nomination.

According to Politico, Ingrassia had texted, “I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it.”

In January 2024, he allegedly wrote, “MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs.”

During a discussion on why some Republicans believe Democrats portray Black Americans as victims, Ingrassia allegedly texted, “Blacks behave that way because that’s their natural state … You can’t change them.”

In a previous statement to the Daily Beast, Ingrassia’s lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, had questioned the authenticity of the text messages, which were verified by Politico.

“Even if the texts are authentic, they clearly read as self-deprecating and satirical humor making fun of the fact that liberals outlandishly and routinely call MAGA supporters ‘Nazis.’ In reality, Mr. Ingrassia has incredible support from the Jewish community because Jews know that Mr. Ingrassia is the furthest thing from a Nazi,” he wrote.

“In this age of AI, authentication of allegedly leaked messages, which could be outright falsehoods, doctored, or manipulated, or lacking critical context, is extremely difficult.”