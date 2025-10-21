Embattled Trump-nominee Paul Ingrassia reportedly called in reinforcements to secure his confirmation: his mother.

Donna Gallo Ingrassia, a New York-based real estate agent, attempted to intervene on her 30-year-old son’s behalf by personally visiting the offices of Reps. Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia, the top Democrats on the Judiciary and Oversight Committees, NOTUS reported.

If confirmed, Ingrassia would be responsible for protecting federal whistleblowers and enforcing civil service laws—a prospect that Raskin and Garcia expressed “grave concern” over in a joint letter released on June 26.

Paul Ingrassia and Trump Paul Ingrassia/ Instagram

Citing his ties to online extremists and “loyalty to Donald Trump over the Constitution,” the lawmakers said Ingrassia’s nomination was “insulting” to Americans.

“He is not simply unqualified—his confirmation would pose a direct threat to federal whistleblowers, the credibility of the OSC, and the integrity of our oversight institutions,” they wrote.

Four days after the letter’s release, his mother reportedly knocked on the locked door of Raskin’s personal office, sources told NOTUS.

“When staff opened the doors, she said, ‘You may have heard of my son, Paul,’ and demanded a meeting with Raskin,” a source familiar with the encounter told the outlet.

Donna continued pressing for a meeting until staffers informed her that Raskin was in Washington, D.C. That same day, she reportedly sought out Garcia, telling his staff that he had written “disparaging things” about her son and that she wanted to “give him a piece of my mind.”

In July, Ingrassia’s testimony for the Trump special counsel was delayed over alleged ties to antisemitism and online extremism. Ingrassia, who currently serves as the White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security, has a Senate confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Donna confirmed to NOTUS that she had “visited both and requested a meeting and they never called me.”

“If dialogue is one sided and no one listens to one another, without communication, how in the world can anything be accomplished?” she wrote in a text message. “People hate and they do mot even know why they hate. Pride, jealousy, wrath, greed, sloth, envy. Deadly sins. Thank you for considering my thoughts.”

On Tuesday, a leaked group chat between Republicans revealed shockingly racist and hateful messages from Ingrassia, including him reportedly saying he has a “Nazi streak.”