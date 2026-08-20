Trump’s Nepo Sis Gives Bonkers Excuse for Debate Flop

Lindsey Graham’s sister offered a bizarre excuse for her brainfart during a disastrous debate performance by insisting in another stammering public appearance: “I don’t speak politician.”

Sen. Darline Graham, 62, was parachuted in with the backing of President Donald Trump to replace her late older sibling as a South Carolina senator after he died suddenly and unexpectedly last month at age 71.

Darline Graham was booed by audience members during a Tuesday TV debate. C-SPAN

But Graham may have to improve her knowledge of foreign affairs if she is successful in next Tuesday’s Republican U.S. Senate runoff against her opponent, Rep. Ralph Norman. She was booed by the audience this Tuesday after admitting she was “not that informed on national security” when questioned about Taiwan and the South China Sea, and instead leaned on her love of the military.

In an attempt to explain her lack of knowledge on the sensitive foreign policy issue, Graham went on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday night.

Stammering, she told host Sean Hannity: “I, I, I tripped up on one question last night, uh, regarding Taiwan. But, you know, I’ve said many times, I’m not a politician, certainly not a career politician. I don’t speak politician.

“You know, I was just honest, and I think that’s kind of a foreign concept, but I talked to several people today. I traveled around the state, and they said, ‘You know, we appreciated the fact that you were honest.’ And I did say several times that, you know, China is, uh, our, our enemy, our military and economic threat to the United States.”

Darline Graham has policy positions, apparently, just not on Taiwan. Fox News

She added: “Of course, Taiwan is our friend, but I think people in South Carolina are more worried about making ends meet. They’re concerned about boys and girls’ sports. One lady talked to me extensively about that today. Uh, they’re concerned about the Second Amendment. Um, they’re concerned about the Save America Act, uh, illegal, illegal immigration.

“So they’re concerned about a lot of other things other than Taiwan.”

Hannity, 64, attempted to defend Graham by suggesting she would have learned about foreign affairs from her late brother, who made national security a central focus of his Senate career.

“I bet, based on all your time with your brother, that you know probably everything about the Middle East,” Hannity said. “And I know you know a lot about Europe and the Ukraine-Russia situation, because he went to Ukraine more than any other senator.”

Darline Graham said she could focus more on domestic issues than her late brother did if she wins a full six-year Senate term. Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters

Graham replied that national security was important and called Trump, 80, a “wonderful” commander-in-chief. “I know that we need to stand with Israel and the issues in Iran are serious,” she said. “I understand all that.”

But she again pivoted to domestic policy and accused Norman, 73, of wanting to cut Social Security and create a pathway for undocumented immigrants.

Her appearance followed the debate flop first reported by the Daily Beast. Asked whether Taiwan and the South China Sea presented national-security issues for the United States, Graham initially asked moderator Greta Van Susteren to repeat the question.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Eric Trump, and his wife Lara attend Lindsey Graham's funeral. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I’m just going to be honest here... I’m not that informed on national security,” she eventually replied as the audience jeered. “National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise, but I support the military.”

Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly, 55, subsequently branded the answer “disqualifying” and said she was “mortified” by Graham’s answer.

Trump is now scheduled to campaign with his endorsed candidate at a Friday rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.