Trump’s New Accessory Gets Chilly Reception

With winter coming in fast, President Donald Trump has got himself a plush new burgundy scarf to keep the cold at bay—which unfortunately has received a rather frosty reception online.

Appearing in the long fabric neckwear and an oversized black overcoat on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday while making his way to Marine One, Trump’s critics immediately drew comparisons to the evil Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars.

Donald Trump shows off his fancy new scarf outside the White House. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Quite a look for Trump today,” wrote journalist Aaron Rupar in the caption to a clip of the president speaking to journalists.

“Yikes! Today, Donald Trump looks like a cross between Emperor Palpatine and Don Corleone!,” wrote political commentator Russell Drew. “Zohran Mamdani really effed him up.”

X

He was not the only one to bring up the incoming New York Mayor, who Trump warmly received in the Oval Office on Friday.

“He meets with Mamdani one time and immediately tries to step his swag up,” wrote journalist Ahmed Baba.

X

The meeting between the pair at opposite ends of the political spectrum was anticipated to be a turbulent clash but turned into a surprising “love fest,” with Trump praising Mamdani and refuting major Republican attack lines against him.

Trump even went as far as saying it was “OK” for Mamdani to describe him as a “fascist” in answer to a pointed question the Uganda-born politician received about his previous descriptions of the president.

In one image taken during their meeting, the president was seen beaming up at the 34-year-old, leading to chatter about the strange respect Trump appeared to show Mamdani. Could the new scarf could be Mamdani’s influence rubbing off?

Trump complimented Mamdani and even shielded him from certain questions. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“No way he’s copying the look,” wrote one commentator sharing an image of Mamdani taken during Biden’s presidency in which the young politician is seen wearing a burgundy turtleneck sweater and dark grey blazer.

X

Trump was seen with the wintery accessory wrapped around his neck on Saturday while on his way to and from Joint Base Andrews, a military base in Maryland. He was inspecting the base’s two golf courses with golfing legend Jack Nicklaus in hopes of restoring them.