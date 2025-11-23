Politics

Trump’s New Accessory Gets Chilly Reception

THE ZOHRAN EFFECT

The president has adopted a chic new winter item—but not everyone is keen on it.

Jack Revell
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

With winter coming in fast, President Donald Trump has got himself a plush new burgundy scarf to keep the cold at bay—which unfortunately has received a rather frosty reception online.

Appearing in the long fabric neckwear and an oversized black overcoat on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday while making his way to Marine One, Trump’s critics immediately drew comparisons to the evil Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars.

US President Donald Trump listens while taking questions from the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 22, 2025 as he heads to visit The Courses at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump shows off his fancy new scarf outside the White House. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Quite a look for Trump today,” wrote journalist Aaron Rupar in the caption to a clip of the president speaking to journalists.

“Yikes! Today, Donald Trump looks like a cross between Emperor Palpatine and Don Corleone!,” wrote political commentator Russell Drew. “Zohran Mamdani really effed him up.”

Social media users react to President Donald Trump's new scarf.
Social media users react to President Donald Trump's new scarf. X

He was not the only one to bring up the incoming New York Mayor, who Trump warmly received in the Oval Office on Friday.

“He meets with Mamdani one time and immediately tries to step his swag up,” wrote journalist Ahmed Baba.

Social media users react to President Donald Trump's new scarf.
Social media users react to President Donald Trump's new scarf. X

The meeting between the pair at opposite ends of the political spectrum was anticipated to be a turbulent clash but turned into a surprising “love fest,” with Trump praising Mamdani and refuting major Republican attack lines against him.

Trump even went as far as saying it was “OK” for Mamdani to describe him as a “fascist” in answer to a pointed question the Uganda-born politician received about his previous descriptions of the president.

In one image taken during their meeting, the president was seen beaming up at the 34-year-old, leading to chatter about the strange respect Trump appeared to show Mamdani. Could the new scarf could be Mamdani’s influence rubbing off?

Trump complimented Mamdani and even shielded him from certain questions.
Trump complimented Mamdani and even shielded him from certain questions. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“No way he’s copying the look,” wrote one commentator sharing an image of Mamdani taken during Biden’s presidency in which the young politician is seen wearing a burgundy turtleneck sweater and dark grey blazer.

Social media users react to President Donald Trump's new scarf.
Social media users react to President Donald Trump's new scarf. X

Trump was seen with the wintery accessory wrapped around his neck on Saturday while on his way to and from Joint Base Andrews, a military base in Maryland. He was inspecting the base’s two golf courses with golfing legend Jack Nicklaus in hopes of restoring them.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on November 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump visited Joint Base Andrews in Prince Georges County Maryland to tour the golf course located on the base. (Photo by John McDonnell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 22, 2025. John McDonnell/Getty Images
Jack Revell

Jack Revell

Night Reporter

jack.revell@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now