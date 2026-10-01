Trump’s Niece Calls Out His ‘Creepy’ Relationship With Natalie Harp

Donald Trump’s niece has branded her uncle’s relationship with his ever-present executive assistant Natalie Harp as “creepy.”

Harp, 35, has become one of the most visible members of the 80-year-old president’s inner circle, frequently accompanying him on trips and weekends away.

This led Mary Trump, 61, to publicly question the relationship in a blistering post Wednesday about Trump’s behavior around younger women. The writer and podcaster also questioned why Harp spends “practically 24 hours a day” with her uncle.

“One thing that constantly mystifies me is the extent to which people on the right overlook just how creepy all of this is,” Mary wrote on her Substack. “I mean, his relationships with younger women, very young women. Why is that okay with people? It’s dysfunctional to the point of deviance.”

She added, “Specifically, I’m talking about Natalie Harp, a 35-year-old woman who, by all accounts, is with Donald practically 24 hours a day.”

Harp, a former One America News host, is officially a special assistant and executive assistant to the president and earns $150,000 a year, according to White House records. She has become known as Trump’s “human printer” because she often supplies him with paper copies of articles, social media posts, and other material. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Harp was among three young female White House aides given $45,000 cash gifts, financial records revealed last month.

The disclosures listed the money handed to Harp, Margo Martin, 31, and Chamberlain Harris, 26, as a “Cash Gift for Holidays.” The amount comprises just under one-third of each employee’s $150,000 salary.

And in July, Harp was among a small group of aides secretly moved with Trump from Air Force One to a smaller military plane in Turkey after intelligence was received about a potential Iranian threat to the president’s aircraft.

She joined the president, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, and fellow aide Walt Nauta in the covert catering-truck transfer, while Cabinet members, other staff, and journalists remained aboard the larger at-risk aircraft.

“What is she doing there? Why is she with him?” Mary wrote. “Why is it that, out of that tiny number of people, he decided that she’s one of four who should not be blown up?”

Mary also questioned the intensely personal notes Harp has written to Trump, including one saying: “You were the center of my universe.”

Mary Trump often speaks about her president uncle on her podcast. Screenshot

“But how do you spin the fact that this decrepit deviant spends practically 24 hours a day with a woman 45 years younger than he is who is not his wife, not his daughter?” Mary wrote.

Harp’s estranged brother, Preston, has previously raised concerns about the pair’s relationship. He told the Daily Beast in July that he believes his sister regards Trump as a replacement for their late father.

He has also described his sister’s relationship with Trump as an “obsession” and said: “She’s just like his fan club.”