Trump’s Original Obelisk-Heavy Plan for Family Mausoleum Scuttled by NJ City
‘OVERWHELMING AND GARISH’
With her burial in a grave near the first hole, Ivana Trump was laid to rest at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey this week. Her gravesite was described as “modest” by Insider on Sunday in a report resurfacing Donald Trump’s original plan for the site: a 19-foot-tall mausoleum replete with four gargantuan obelisks. Trump filed plans for the project in 2007, according to the 2012 NJ.com report cited by Insider. The interior of the massive stone structure would have contained a small altar and at least six vaults. Local council members with the city of Bedminster objected, calling the proposal “overwhelming and garish,” according to NJ.com. Trump tried to retool the concept to be more of “a mausoleum/chapel,” The Washington Post reported in 2017. “Give me a break,” one official remembered thinking, he told the Post. “Why would anyone ever get married in a building with no windows?”