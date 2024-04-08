Trump’s Pick for Wisconsin Senator Suggests Nursing Home Residents Shouldn’t Vote
YIKES
Eric Hovde, a Republican candidate for Senate in Wisconsin, floated the bizarre idea that people in nursing homes should be disenfranchised because they’re simply too close to death to be “in a point to vote.” In a recent interview on Fox News’ Guy Benson Show, Hovde, who picked up a key endorsement from Donald Trump last week, was asked about the former president’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “Do I believe the election was stolen? No, but did things happen in that election that were very troublesome? Absolutely,” Hovde responded, according to audio published by the Heartland Signal on Monday. “And I can point them out right here in Wisconsin.” The businessman went on to point out that one of these supposed irregularities was the high turnout in nursing homes. “We had nursing homes—where the sheriff of Racine investigated—where you had 100 percent voting in nursing homes,” he said. “Well, if you’re in a nursing home, you only have a five, six-month life expectancy. Almost nobody in a nursing home is in a point to vote. And you had children, adult children showing up saying, ‘Who voted for my 85 or 90-year-old father or mother?’” Hovde is looking to unseat Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).