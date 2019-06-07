Trump’s State Visit Reveals the Young Royals’ Message: We’ll Go Our Own Way

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

This week’s state visit by Donald Trump to Great Britain gave some fascinating clues about how very differently the younger generation of royals, Prince William, Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, see their roles today and in the years to come, both from each other and their predecessors.

While William and Kate appear to have accepted they must do their duty, put country before their own personal feeling (by, for example, attending the state dinner held in President Trump’s honor), Harry and Meghan are making it very clear that they will be led first and foremost by ethical considerations.