Trump’s Streamer Bestie Wins Bid For ‘Breaking Bad’ House

A tour guide has been arrested after using chalk to mark a pyramid in Egypt. Footage of the incident was posted on social media on Sunday from the Saqqara area near Cairo, with the guide involved reported to have been leading a Russian-language tour group. “Today at Saqqara, near the Pyramid of Unas, I came across a man—a tour guide for Russian tourists—drawing on the pyramid with chalk,” the video’s caption said. “When I politely told him that what he was doing was wrong, he asked me, ‘Are you serious?’ Honestly, I didn’t know how to respond.” An investigation was launched by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior following the incident, which led to his arrest and suspension from work, The Daily Mail reports. The newspaper added that he confessed and could face a year in prison or a fine of around $10,427. He reportedly claimed it was his first day back after a four-year hiatus and had become overexcited, leading to his “unforgivable mistake.” The Saqqara Antiquities Department has since removed the graffiti, while the Egyptian General Tourist Guides Syndicate says its operators work hard to ensure no damage is done during tours.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Tour Guide Arrested After Defacing Iconic LandmarkGIZA BREAKThe incident was caught on camera.
- 2Trump Sets Secret Meeting With His Favorite DemBESTIE REUNIONThe president is scheduled to meet his New York friend on Thursday.
Partner updateThis AI-Powered Platform Handles Backend Business TasksLESS GRINDIntuit QuickBooks Online saves small businesses time and money.
- 3Mom Gone for 24 Years Looks Unhappy to Be Found in New PicSHOCK REVEALMichele Smith’s children hadn’t laid eyes on their mom in decades.
- 4Sports Star Horribly Injured in Freak Elevator AccidentWORST NIGHTMAREThe star golfer has undergone extensive surgery for his injuries.
Shop with ScoutedThis Lash Serum Makes Sparse Lashes Look Fuller in a MonthEYE-CONICScore 25 percent off the bestselling lash serum for a limited time.
- 5Chairlift Riders Make Desperate Grab for Dangling SkierSHOCKCell phone footage captured the horrifying moment a woman was left hanging several feet above the slopes.
- 6Trump’s Streamer Bestie Wins Bid For ‘Breaking Bad’ HouseSTREAMER TO HEISENBERGAfter over 50 years of ownership, the Padilla family closed a multimillion-dollar sale to Adin Ross.
- 7College Professor Suspended After Racist Hot Mic Zoom HorrorPIN DROPThe professor said she was educating her own child.
- 8Cindy McCain Leaves Top Post to Focus on RecoveryEARLY DEPARTURE“I had truly hoped I could finish out my term,” McCain wrote in her statement.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 9Savannah Guthrie Expected to Make Return to ‘Today’ ShowON HER TIMELINEGuthrie’s mother has been missing for nearly a month after being taken from her Arizona home.
- 10Karaoke Singer, 64, Arrested After Hitting Sour NoteMIC DROPIt appears singing the wrong song can have serious consequences.
President Donald Trump, 79, is set to meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, 34, on Thursday. The New York Post first reported Mamdani’s trip to Washington, D.C., and people familiar with the mayor’s plans told CNN that he will meet the president to discuss housing. The visit comes following a shoutout from Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, in which he said he speaks to the mayor “a lot” and called him a “nice guy” with “bad policy.” Trump and Mamdani first met in November in an interaction that made headlines, as the president—who had criticized the Democratic Socialist for months prior—gloated over their “really good, very productive meeting” and said they “agree on a lot more than I would have thought.” In January, sources told Axios that the mayor and president exchanged numbers during their Oval Office meeting and had been texting back and forth. The Thursday meeting has not been added to Mamdani’s public schedule, but a spokeswoman for the mayor confirmed to The New York Times that it would take place. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Mamdani’s office for comment.
You didn’t start a business to be buried in paperwork, but your weekends have turned into housekeeping marathons and your inbox is a graveyard of unsent invoices. Burnout is just around the corner. Intuit QuickBooks Online takes the backend busywork off your plate so you can get back to building, creating, and–occasionally–logging off before midnight.
QuickBooks blends AI automation with access to human experts, giving smaller teams and solopreneurs support without the extra overhead. Its suite of AI agents handles the tedious, but important, tasks that can pile up fast. The Accounting Agent can spot and flag inconsistencies before they become costly mistakes. The Payroll Agent collects time and attendance data and ensures employees are paid on time. Customer AI prioritizes leads from your inbox and even personalizes email follow-ups. One of QuickBooks’ newest features is Intuit Intelligence, which uses your company’s data to deliver tailored insights without any manual data crunching. You can ask Intuit Intelligence questions like, “What was our profit last month?” and get an answer instantly.
There’s no better time to get started with QuickBooks. No matter which of its four plans you choose, you’ll save 50% per month for your first three months. Click here to get started today.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Police records reveal what the missing mother who disappeared 24 years ago looks like after she was arrested on a decades-old charge. Michele Hundley Smith, 62, was arrested for skipping out on a court appearance for drunk driving in November 2001. By December, Smith, then 38, was gone. Smith disappeared while she was out Christmas shopping in Eden, North Carolina. She was found alive earlier this month after the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip on her whereabouts. “She said she left… due to ongoing domestic issues at the time,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told People. While Smith didn’t offer additional explanation, daughter Amanda Hundley, 38, told hosts of The Vanished Podcast that her mother had drinking problems and at times would skip out on the family. Her family had waited three weeks to report her disappearance. “As far as my opinions and feelings on my mom… I am ecstatic, I am pissed, I am heartbroken, I am all over the map!” Hundley posted on Facebook after learning that her mother did not want her location shared with family.
Italian Pro Golfer Andrea Pavan plummeted three stories in a freak elevator accident while competing at the Investec South African Open Championship. Pavan fell into an open shaft on Wednesday when “doors opened on the floor he was on, but the car itself wasn’t there.” Pavan is injured but alive, his former college coach, J.T. Higgins, told Golf Channel. Pavan is reported to have undergone extensive surgery on his shoulder and back injuries sustained in the fall and has withdrawn from the South African Open. The 36-year-old is “in good spirits, thankful to be alive and FaceTiming with his kids,” Higgins said. Pavan is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, at the D+D Real Czech Masters and the 2019 BMW International Open. He is currently ranked 249th in the world in Golf. He previously played at Texas A&M while in college and won the 2009 NCAA championship while there.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for longer, fuller, more fluttery lashes, but aren’t interested in the daily glue-and-strip routine or the upkeep (and expense) of lash extensions, a growth serum is the most low-maintenance path to noticeable results. Sure, a solid mascara can fake it for a few hours, but a well-formulated lash serum works behind the scenes, helping your natural lashes reach their full potential with consistent use.
Unfortunately, not all lash growth serums are created equal. Some formulas are powered by prostaglandin analogs (lipid compounds that prolong hair follicle activity), while others harness peptide complexes and botanical extracts. If you’re looking for a relatively quick, visible payoff, Lilash’s physician-formulated serum stands out for taking a more comprehensive approach rather than hinging on a single hero ingredient.
Lilash’s Purified Eyelash Serum pairs an advanced prostaglandin analog (Dehydrolatanopros) with conditioning agents like vitamin B5 and hydrolyzed lupine protein to support both growth and strength. In other words, this serum doesn’t just encourage lash growth, but it also reinforces the hair fiber itself to minimize breakage and fallout. The result is a two-pronged strategy: optimize the growth cycle while improving lash resilience, which ultimately enhances density and volume over time.
Of course, efficacy is only half the conversation. Lash serums (particularly those containing prostaglandin analogs) can cause irritation for some—especially for people with sensitive eyes. Lilash’s formulas are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility with rigorous quality-control standards, and the brand positions the formula as suitable for contact lens wearers and those prone to sensitivity.
Whether you’re rehabbing lashes post-extensions, noticing thinning due to stress or hormonal shifts, or simply looking to dial up fullness without relying on falsies, Lilash’s growth serum offers a more sustainable, long-game solution for lash enhancement and health. The best part? Lilash is offering 25 percent off the Purified Eyelash Serum through March 1.
Horrifying footage circulating on social media shows a woman hanging precariously from a ski lift in California. She appears to have slipped from her seat as she went up the slopes at Bear Mountain Ski Resort. Video uploaded to Instagram shows two other skiers desperately holding onto her as the lift completes its trip up the mountain. Thankfully, the woman arrived safely at the summit, where local press reported a number of resort staff were there to help out. The user behind the terrifying clip, Pierce Mayer, said he did not know the woman but had spoken with her after the ordeal was over. She apparently said she was doing “OK,” and Mayer added it wasn’t immediately clear why she had lost her bearings and almost plummeted onto the slopes. It comes after a 12-year-old girl fell from a lift at nearby Mammoth Mountain. The child’s mother had slipped after the lift took off before she’d had a chance to put the safety bar in place.
Trump’s Streamer Bestie Wins Bid For ‘Breaking Bad’ House
Twitch streamer Adin Ross, 25, has officially bought himself a piece of TV history. The streamer who previously hosted Trump on his livestream snagged the Albuquerque home that served as Walter White’s residence on Breaking Bad for all five seasons. After sitting on the market for more than a year, Ross swooped in and outbid about 20 other buyers. The streamer entered the bidding war, offering $1.3 million for the home, which suffered a dramatic price drop—from an initial $3.9 million listing to roughly $400,000. Ross announced the purchase during a Twitch livestream, telling viewers he had signed the paperwork and secured the four-bedroom, one-bathroom property. The streamer also teased plans to turn the property into a near “one-to-one” replica of the show’s interior. Realtor Alicia Feil of Keller Williams told the Albuquerque Journal she was “genuinely surprised by the sheer intensity of global interest,” even more than a decade after the series finale. The Padilla family, who owned the home for over 50 years, told the outlet they were relieved to finally sell—after years of dealing with hundreds of daily drive-bys from fans eager to see the iconic home.
A college professor has been suspended while an investigation into her “abhorrent” racist hot mic comments is carried out. Allyson Friedman, an associate biology professor at Hunter College, was heard making vile remarks during an online meeting on February 10. “They’re too dumb to know they’re in a bad school,” she said, as an eighth-grader spoke. “Apparently, Martin Luther King said it like, if you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back. You don’t have to tell them anymore.” Her comments followed Superintendent Reginald Higgins, saying “[father of Black history] Carter G. Woodson said, ‘When you can’t control a man’s thinking, you do not have to send him to the back door. He will go without being told,’” according to CBS News. In a statement on Wednesday, the college’s President Nancy Cantor said, “abhorrent remarks were heard coming from a district parent who also is a Hunter employee.” She added, “Pending the outcome of our investigation, the employee has been placed on leave.” Speaking to the New York Post, Friedman said, “My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own, nor were they directed at any student or group,” she said. The Daily Beast has approached her for comment.
Cindy McCain is stepping down as executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to focus on her health. In a statement released on Thursday, the widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain said that her decision was made “with a heavy heart” and that serving the organization has been an “honor of a lifetime.” The decision comes after the 71-year-old McCain suffered a stroke in October. “I had truly hoped I could finish out my term, but my health has not recovered to a level that allows me to fully serve the enormous demands of this job,” McCain wrote. According to officials, McCain will step down from her position in three months. McCain, a lifelong Republican, broke with the party to endorse former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and was nominated and confirmed as ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture by Biden in 2021, where she largely focused on the food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. She was appointed executive director of the WFP in March 2023, where she continued her focus on Ukraine as well as what she described as the “full-blown famine” in Gaza. Her departure will allow President Donald Trump, 79, who is highly critical of the UN, to propose a replacement.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Savannah Guthrie’s bosses expect her to return to the Today Show, but the timeline is uncertain as her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, is still missing. Variety reported that NBC expects Savannah to return on her own timeline, even if that ends up being a significant period. This week, Savannah said her family was offering a reward of up to $1 million for the safe recovery of her mother, who was abducted from her Tucson area home last month. Longtime Today Show host Hoda Kotb, who retired from the show last year, has been filling in for Savannah in her absence. Former Today Show anchor Katie Couric called the situation “tragically unprecedented.”“I do think morning shows are living, breathing organisms, and when something happens to a member of these very close-knit teams, it is devastating, I think, to everyone,” Couric told Variety. “I think the Today Show team is doing the best they possibly can, and it must be excruciating to try to carry on, but also to cover a story about a beloved colleague.”
A woman is behind bars in the Dominican Republic after performing an altered version of the national anthem during karaoke. In a viral clip, Amarilis Brito Rodríguez sang the anthem at the restaurant “Mofongo & Variedades Eddy,” in the dembow style, a rapid-tempo musical genre originating in the Dominican Republic. Authorities arrested the 64-year-old a few days later, citing Article 37 of Law 210-19, which does not allow “acts of outrage against the National Anthem.” The law makes it illegal to alter the anthem in any way, including changing its tempo or making it danceable, both of which Rodríguez could be liable for. “I used the anthem’s verses to express my free spirit. I comply with what the law says, but I don’t regret it because I don’t feel I did any harm,” she told reporters. Rodríguez could face a fine and a few months in prison for her blunder. “Forgive me, my country, forgive me in every way I need to ask,” she added when speaking to reporters.