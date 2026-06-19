Trump’s Tacky Birthday Bash Falls Spectacularly Short of ‘Super Bowl’ Prediction

Octogenarian President Donald Trump’s White House birthday brawl failed to capture the attention of most Americans.

The UFC Freedom 250 event held on the South Lawn in an eyesore structure dubbed ‘The Claw’ was watched by an average of 8.2 million people across the United States and Latin America. The U.S. viewership was about 7 million, Paramount said.

The number is a far cry from the 125 million Americans who tuned into the 2026 Super Bowl, an event UFC president Dana White claimed the ‘Freedom 250′ fights would rival.

“For UFC fans all over the world, this is a very unique experience for everybody and we’re expecting Super Bowl-type numbers for this fight,” White said, building sky-high expectations for the event in an interview on June 8.

In February, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl half-time show, which Trump encouraged his supporters not to watch, averaged 128 million viewers—over eighteen times more that the president’s self-indulgent birthday bash.

During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, Trump posted a disapproving rant to Truth Social, apparently tuning in to watch it himself despite urging a boycott.

Bad Bunny performs during the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” he wrote.

But in the hours after the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny’s set became the most-watched Super Bowl half time show of all time globally, with more than 4 billion viewers tuning in.

The UFC fights, held on the night of Trump’s 80th birthday, were delayed due to bad weather, running well into the early hours of the next day. The evening was plagued with a heat wave, thunderstorms, and the threat of insect overrun, but the fights ultimately went ahead at around 9 p.m.

Trump gushed about the spectacle on his Truth Social account the next morning.

Josh Hokit presents a medal to Trump following his win in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Most people have never seen anything like that kind of human speed and power before. The White House has never looked more beautiful. The setting was unsurpassed!” he wrote.

Paramount Plus, led by Trump-friendly billionaire David Ellison, had exclusive rights to stream the UFC fights, and say the viewership of the ‘Freedom 250′ fight card was the streaming platform’s most watched live event so far.

And while that may be a success for the network, the number pales in comparison to what the UFC claimed it would draw.