    Trump’s Taste for Rich Guys With ‘Hot Wives’ May Help VP Contender: Report

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Donald Trump, flanked by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn, in Las Vegas on Feb 8, 2024.

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty

    With speculation rife about who Donald Trump will choose as his running mate, some observers outside his presidential campaign seem to think North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum could be at the top of the pile. As well as loyally showing up to court to support Trump during his recent hush-money trial, Burgum is a wealthy businessman—with wealthy friends—and has apparently caught the former president’s attention with his fundraising and donor outreach efforts. But he may also have something else going for him: his wife, Kathryn Burgum. “Trump likes people who are rich and have hot wives,” a source not associated with Trump’s campaign but closely following the vetting process for potential VP picks told Politico. Reports emerged Wednesday that Trump’s campaign has started sending vetting paperwork to the top contenders hoping to become the Republican’s potential vice president, with Burgum cited among the handful of candidates who could be joining Trump on the GOP ticket in November.

