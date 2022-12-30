Trump’s Tax Returns Over Six Years Finally Released

Six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns were released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday after years of legal fighting by the former president to keep his financial affairs secret.

The documents can be downloaded here.

The disclosure comes after the panel voted 24-16 to make the records public in the wake of two reports on Trump’s tax returns, with the committee alleging that the IRS did not properly audit Trump’s taxes during his time in office.

“Our findings turned out to be simple—IRS did not begin their mandatory audit of the former president until I made my initial request,” Rep. Richard E. Neal of Massachusetts, the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a written statement on Friday, the New York Times reports.

Revelations from the newly published tax records covering 2015 through 2020 have already emerged, including from the panel’s reports last week. Among the most shocking findings was the bombshell that Trump paid no income taxes at all in 2020 during his last year in the White House as his income plummeted. The report said he’d paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes in the first three years of his presidential term.

But the full data release of six years of Trump’s tax returns could yield more insights into Trump’s financial arrangements, including if he personally benefited from tax policies he passed as president.

While previous presidents have voluntarily made their tax returns public, Trump refused to follow their example as both a candidate and as president. The Democrat-run committee only obtained the 2015-2020 returns in recent weeks after a lengthy legal fight against Trump and his attorneys who have spent years attempting to keep the records under wraps.

In a campaign video, Trump called the decision to make his returns public an “outrageous abuse of power.”

“And if you look at what they’ve done, it’s so sad for our country,” he added. “It’s nothing but another deranged political witch hunt which has been going on from the day I came down an escalator in Trump Tower.”

More to follow...